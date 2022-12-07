U.S. natgas futures rise 3% on colder weather forecasts

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Wednesday on forecasts of colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That colder weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage. Gas stockpiles were about 2.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Gas futures rose despite Freeport LNG's announcement last week that it expects to delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas from mid-December to the end of the year.

Some analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until January, February or even later as it will likely take federal pipeline safety regulators longer than Freeport thinks to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.

But, a couple of ships - Prism Diversity C}KL7309983039 and Prism Courage C}KL7309933794 - were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport.

The plant, which can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 18.4 cents, or 3.4%, to $5.653 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:04 a.m. EST (1304 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 27 for a second day in a row.

U.S. gas futures were up about 53% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $44 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 118.0 bcfd this week to 121.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held around 11.8 bcfd so far in December, the same as in November. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first 11 months of 2022, roughly 67%, or 7.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

The European Union, however, wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by 2022 end and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 2

Five-year average Dec 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-40

-81

-59

-49

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,443

3,483

3,513

3,520

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.2%

-2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.68

5.47

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

43.43

43.26

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

32.85

33.19

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

380

346

317

370

395

U.S. GFS CDDs

9

10

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

389

356

332

375

399

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

99.7

100.1

95.7

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.5

8.3

9.0

9.4

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

108.0

109.1

105.1

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.5

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.5

5.6

5.7

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

11.6

12.0

12.0

6.9

U.S. Commercial

13.6

13.4

14.3

13.9

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.1

21.5

23.5

22.1

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

27.1

31.2

30.8

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.0

24.2

23.9

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.7

97.7

100.5

96.7

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

115.7

118.0

121.3

117.9

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Wind

12

15

9

9

15

Solar

2

2

2

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

35

39

41

38

Coal

20

19

20

18

16

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.58

4.15

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.95

4.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

17.84

16.95

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.77

3.70

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.28

4.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.02

4.24

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

17.75

19.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.38

0.63

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.91

3.82

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.50

51.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

55.75

58.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.50

40.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

152.50

160.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

133.50

155.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

143.50

158.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

