U.S. natgas futures rise 2% on output drop, higher demand forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Wednesday to a fresh one-week high on a drop in daily output over the past few days and forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected.

May 18 (Reuters) -

Power demand in Texas hit a monthly record high on Tuesday and was on track to break that on Wednesday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a spring heatwave.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 14.5 cents, or 1.8%, to $8.449 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5 for a second day in a row. On May 5, the front-month settled at a 13-year high of $8.783.

U.S. gas futures have gained about 128% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

U.S. gas prices lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.

In the spot market, hotter-than-normal weather in Northern California caused next-day gas prices at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL to rise to their highest since February 2019.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 1.6 bcfd over the past three days to a three-week preliminary low of 93.7 bcfd on Wednesday.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 89.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe slid to around 7.6 bcfd on Tuesday from about 7.9 bcfd on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 13% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 16% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast)

Week ended May 6 (Actual)

Year ago May 13

Five-year average May 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+76

+71

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,729

1,643

2,090

2,042

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.3%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.35

8.30

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.73

29.18

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

20.08

20.03

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

33

33

43

49

48

U.S. GFS CDDs

127

126

86

96

98

U.S. GFS TDDs

160

159

129

145

146

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.2

94.9

95.4

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.7

8.1

7.2

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.2

102.6

103.4

99.2

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.2

6.3

6.1

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.3

12.7

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

5.6

U.S. Residential

7.0

4.7

4.6

4.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

31.5

30.7

25.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.7

20.9

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

68.5

67.8

63.0

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.3

89.7

89.6

81.7

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Wind

10

15

13

16

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

34

36

33

33

Coal

20

18

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.26

8.07

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.57

7.56

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.69

9.34

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.48

7.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.05

7.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.80

7.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.46

7.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.80

7.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.29

6.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

71.50

67.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

89.00

84.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

98.00

78.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

48.70

60.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

53.25

51.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

62.50

57.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

