U.S. natgas futures rise 2% on lower daily output, higher demand this week

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Wednesday on a big drop in daily output over the past three days and forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected.

The shutdown of a pipeline carrying Russian gas through Ukraine also helped support U.S. gas futures and temporarily lifted European prices. NG/EU

European futures TRNLTTFMc1 have stabilized in recent weeks at what are still very high levels relative to U.S. prices in part because stockpiles there are filling fast as Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipelines. Those high European prices continue to attract liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and elsewhere.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 14.8 cents, or 2.0%, to $7.533 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT).

That leaves the U.S. contract down about 13% from a 13-year closing high on May 5 but up about 104% so far this year as higher global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1.

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.5 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary two-week low of 93.5 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Texas. Preliminary data is often revised.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while its outlook for next week was lower.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia exported about 9.0 bcfd of gas to Europe on Tuesday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the route from Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany - down from an average of around 11.9 bcfd in May 2021.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 6 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)

Year ago May 6

Five-year average May 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+77

+77

+70

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,644

1,567

2,019

1,955

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-16.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.47

7.39

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.20

29.61

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.98

23.16

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

30

34

97

87

63

U.S. GFS CDDs

126

121

51

65

82

U.S. GFS TDDs

156

155

148

152

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.3

95.2

95.6

92.1

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

8.0

8.3

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

103.2

103.9

99.5

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.0

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.2

6.2

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.3

12.3

10.8

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.7

6.0

5.0

6.4

5.6

U.S. Residential

8.0

7.0

4.8

7.5

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

27.0

28.3

31.3

24.9

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.0

20.7

22.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.6

69.1

68.4

67.8

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.6

90.5

89.9

86.8

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Wind

18

13

16

16

17

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

31

36

33

33

32

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.78

8.06

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.37

6.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.55

9.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.18

6.73

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.65

7.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.48

7.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.64

7.57

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.88

6.88

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.38

5.99

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

66.25

70.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

86.00

91.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

76.50

75.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

55.50

60.17

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

34.75

56.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.25

47.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

