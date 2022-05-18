U.S. natgas futures rise 1% on output drop, higher demand forecasts

Adds latest prices

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday to a fresh one-week high on a drop in daily output over the past few days and forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted prices were also supported by soaring power demand in Texas, which hit a monthly record high on Tuesday and was on track to break that on Wednesday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a spring heatwave.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 6.4 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $8.368 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 5 for a second day in a row. On May 5, the front-month settled at a 13-year high of $8.783.

U.S. gas futures have gained about 124% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $21 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 1.6 bcfd over the past three days to a three-week preliminary low of 93.7 bcfd on Wednesday.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 89.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe slid to around 7.6 bcfd on Tuesday from about 7.9 bcfd on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 13% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 16% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast) Week ended May 6 (Actual) Year ago May 13 Five-year average May 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +87 +76 +71 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,730 1,643 2,090 2,042 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.3% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.35 8.30 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.73 29.18 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 20.08 20.03 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 33 33 43 49 48 U.S. GFS CDDs 127 126 86 96 98 U.S. GFS TDDs 160 159 129 145 146 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 94.9 95.4 92.0 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.7 8.1 7.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.2 102.6 103.4 99.2 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.2 6.3 6.1 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.3 12.7 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.6 U.S. Residential 7.0 4.7 4.6 4.7 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 31.5 30.7 25.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.7 20.9 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 68.5 67.8 63.0 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.3 89.7 89.6 81.7 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Wind 10 15 13 16 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 34 36 33 33 Coal 20 18 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.26 8.07 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.57 7.56 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.69 9.34 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.48 7.36 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.05 7.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.80 7.83 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.46 7.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.80 7.50 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.29 6.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 71.50 67.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 89.00 84.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 98.00 78.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 48.70 60.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.25 51.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 62.50 57.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Will Dunham) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

