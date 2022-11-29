U.S. natgas futures rise 1% on forecasts for colder December weather

Adds latest prices

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to near a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather through mid-December than previously expected.

That price increase, however, was limited by forecasts for less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

In addition to colder weather, which will boost the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, energy traders noted gas demand would also rise in December if Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas returns to service, as expected.

Freeport LNG has said it plans to start producing LNG again in mid-December and reach full capacity of about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March.

The plant was shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.

JERA, which buys LNG from Freeport, said it expects the plant to return to service in December.

Freeport LNG, however, has a request to restart the plant to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company's filings have told Reuters.

There are already a few ships waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport - some have been there for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery rose 3.9 cents, or 0.5%, from where the January contract was trading on Monday to settle at $7.235 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 23.

U.S. gas futures are up about 94% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $40 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd so far in November, up from a monthly record 99.4 bcfd in October.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 115.1 bcfd this week to 126.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has jumped to 11.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.

That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 25

Five-year average Nov 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-103

-80

-54

-34

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,461

3,564

3,572

3,569

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.0%

-1.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.28

7.20

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

39.61

37.26

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.28

29.96

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

410

404

305

347

366

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

8

8

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

418

408

313

353

371

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

100.3

100.8

96.3

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

91.5

8.6

9.2

9.5

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.9

110.1

105.8

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.5

3.6

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.6

5.5

5.8

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

11.3

11.7

11.8

6.4

U.S. Commercial

15.4

13.6

15.8

12.7

11.5

U.S. Residential

25.3

22.2

26.8

19.5

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

26.7

29.5

28.5

26.0

U.S. Industrial

25.3

24.5

25.3

23.5

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.5

2.8

2.5

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

105.2

94.6

105.3

91.8

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

125.8

115.1

126.1

112.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Wind

13

9

9

15

12

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

7

6

5

Other

2

2

2

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

39

41

38

39

Coal

20

20

18

16

18

Nuclear

23

20

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.00

6.57

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.45

6.10

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

12.67

12.21

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.19

5.82

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.36

6.15

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.79

6.87

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

11.08

10.58

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.21

5.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.94

6.65

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.75

76.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.50

49.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.50

41.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

162.62

85.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

110.75

50.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

117.25

95.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

