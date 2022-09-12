U.S. natgas futures rebound in choppy trade despite bearish outlook

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by technicals and slightly lower production estimates for the week, although elevated overall output and lower consumption forecasts clouded the outlook.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery rose 28.6 cents, or 3.6%, to $8.28 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:17 a.m. EDT (1517 GMT), reversing some declines from earlier in the session.

The contract fell about 9% last week, its biggest weekly loss since late June and the first time it fell for three weeks in a row since early July.

"The gas market has seen some pretty explosive volatility lately, so short-term fundamental shifts like that might have less of an impact. Some traders might just feel the sell-off of early September has gone too far," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states at 98.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for the current week, slightly lower than the 99.3 bcfd in the prior week. But this was well above the five-year average of 87 bcfd.

However, some analysts said there did not seem to be any clear fundamental driver at this point for the current uptick, although a break above technical resistance seemed to trigger fresh buying.

So far this year, gas futures were up about 124% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The rise in gas futures, meanwhile, came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Dutch wholesale gas prices, meanwhile, fell on comfortable supply and storage levels while prompt British prices rose in expectation of higher demand over the weekend. NG/EU

Last week, gas speculators increased net short positions by 27,316 contracts to 49,387 on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

"One particularly bullish catalyst that has helped to underpin gas futures prices this summer is exceptionally robust powerburn for the last few months, especially as there has been a notable absence of wind generation," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note.

But as temperatures pull back toward more "demand neutral" conditions across most of the U.S., storage should begin to see some impressive weekly gas for the duration of the refill season, they added.

Week ended Sep 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 2 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 9

Five-year average Sep 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+64

+54

+78

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,758

2,694

2,994

3,125

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-11.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.03

8.11

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

57.94

62.32

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

53.90

52.84

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

15

10

16

30

38

U.S. GFS CDDs

122

149

121

124

111

U.S. GFS TDDs

137

159

137

154

149

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.3

98.9

99.3

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

7.9

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.1

106.8

107.2

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.5

2.4

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.6

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.3

11.3

10.7

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.8

4.1

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

41.7

37.0

37.1

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.3

21.3

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.4

73.8

74.3

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

97.2

93.2

93.0

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Wind

7

5

7

5

6

Solar

2

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

45

44

44

42

Coal

20

21

21

22

22

Nuclear

19

18

17

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.31

8.27

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.02

7.38

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.82

9.29

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.10

7.13

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.34

7.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.60

7.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.86

12.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.35

6.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.78

3.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.00

75.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

99.50

103.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

77.75

85.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

107.00

105.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

91.25

164.05

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

93.75

169.75

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

