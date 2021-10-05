U.S. natgas futures on track for 7-year high as global prices soar

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 4% and were on track to reach a fresh seven-year high on Tuesday as soaring global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

Futures prices in Europe soared over 17% for November TRNLTTFMc1 and 18% for December TRNLTTFMc2 to fresh record highs on worries several European countries do not have enough gas stored for the coming winter heating season. Prices in Asia also traded near record levels as China and other major LNG buyers compete for available cargoes to meet their insatiable demand for the super-cooled fuel.

In the United States, traders noted that prices were rising despite forecasts for U.S. weather to remain milder than normal through late October, which should keep overall heating and cooling demand lower than usual. Of course, some regions will see lingering air conditioning use, while others will crank up their heaters.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 22.9 cents, or 4.0%, to $5.995 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since February 2014.

Analysts have said that stockpiles in some European countries were over 20% below normal for this time of year. In the United States, meanwhile, inventories were expected to reach about 3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the end of October. Analysts said that should be enough for the U.S. winter heating season even though that amount would fall short of the 3.7 tcf five-year (2016-2020) average for that time of year.

Belief that the United States will have enough gas in storage for this winter and a lack of capacity to export more LNG has kept U.S. prices from rocketing to the record levels seen in Europe and Asia, but pipeline constraints and competition for expensive LNG exports were expected to boost prices to multi-year highs in California and New England this winter.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from an average of 85.0 bcfd this week to 83.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. That was the same as Refinitiv's forecast on Monday.

With gas prices at or near record highs of $38 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, versus just $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

With Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland expected to remain shut for another week of planned maintenance, Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped to an average of 10.2 bcfd so far in October from 10.4 bcfd in September.

But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Oct 1 (Forecast) Week ended Sep 24 (Actual) Year ago Oct 1 Five-year average Oct 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 92 88 75 81 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,262 3,170 3,820 3,464 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.8% -6.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.98 5.68 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 37.74 33.28 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 31.56 31.07 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 56 47 61 741 110 U.S. GFS CDDs 72 78 76 75 53 U.S. GFS TDDs 138 125 137 151 163 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.8 92.1 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.5 7.3 7.2 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.5 99.3 99.4 94.2 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.7 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 10.1 10.2 7.3 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.0 5.4 5.8 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 4.3 5.3 5.9 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 28.4 30.8 27.8 31.4 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.6 20.7 22.0 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.8 67.2 65.6 71.5 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 82.8 85.0 83.6 87.0 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.80 5.61 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.73 3.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.16 7.08 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.51 3.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.75 5.27 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.78 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.70 6.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.65 5.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 64.50 46.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 59.50 45.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 72.50 73.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 66.50 70.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 64.75 64.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.50 66.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.