U.S. natgas futures on track for 29-month high on small storage build

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned positive on Thursday, putting them on track to close at their highest in 29 months, on a smaller-than-expected storage build, forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeks, rising exports and projections for power demand in Texas to reach record highs for June.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 55 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 18.

That is lower than the 66-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 115 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 83 bcf. Analysts expected a low storage build last week because power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during heat waves in the Southwest. EIA/GAS

Last week's build boosted U.S. stockpiles to 2.482 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.8% below the five-year average of 2.636 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 5.1 cents, or 1.5%, to $3.384 per million British thermal units at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since January 2019.

Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 0.2%.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With the coming of hotter summer weather, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.2 bcfd this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's projections on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell to 9.9 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance outages at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since January 2014.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

In the power market, peak demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in most of Texas, soared to a record for the month of June of 69,943 megawatts (MW) on June 14 during a brutal heat wave. ERCOT projected demand would break that June record on Thursday at 71,338 MW and Friday at 71,402 MW. That compares with the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW in August 2019.

Week ended Jun 18 (Actual) Week ended Jun 11 (Actual) Year ago Jun 18 Five-year average Jun 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +55 +67 +115 +83 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.34 3.28 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.08 10.81 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.61 12.40 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 3 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 222 217 198 189 184 U.S. GFS TDDs 223 219 201 195 191 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.2 91.5 91.5 87.7 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.6 6.8 7.1 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0. 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.9 98.0 98.3 94.8 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.8 6.9 6.7 5.7 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 9.6 10.2 11.0 4.4 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 35.0 33.0 37.2 37.6 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.3 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.8 68.6 73.0 73.3 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 89.3 88.2 93.1 85.7 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.36 3.21 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.44 2.59 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.85 4.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.47 2.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.12 3.06 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.60 2.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.07 5.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.68 3.42 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.75 28.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 21.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.25 31.15 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.50 28.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.75 46.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 41.50 47.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.