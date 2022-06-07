US Markets
U.S. natgas futures near 14-year high on rising air conditioning use

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

U.S. natural gas futures rose about 1% to a near 14-year high on Tuesday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher demand than previously expected, a decline in output, low wind power and record power demand in Texas.

Power demand in Texas broke the June record on Monday and will continue rising until it breaks the all-time high later this week as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 8.6 cents, or 0.9%, to $9.408 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 2008.

U.S. gas futures were up about 154% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

In addition, traders said U.S. futures have soared in recent months due to low U.S. gas stockpiles - about 15% below normal for this time of year - and high U.S. coal CQNYMC1 prices, which make it uneconomical for electric companies to switch from gas to coal for power generation. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to drop 1.4 bcfd to a preliminary 93.8 bcfd on Tuesday, its lowest since late April. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early February, but preliminary data is often revised.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise to 93.9 bcfd next week from 90.7 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were much higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.

Russia boosted pipeline exports to Europe to 6.9 bcfd on Monday from 6.8 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Week ended Jun 3 (Forecast)

Week ended May 27 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 3

Five-year average Jun 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+90

+98

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,998

1,902

2,397

2,339

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.42

9.32

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.18

25.52

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.36

24.02

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

8

5

15

17

U.S. GFS CDDs

190

186

182

150

147

U.S. GFS TDDs

199

194

187

165

164

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

94.7

95.1

93.1

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.7

7.5

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

102.3

102.5

99.9

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.0

6.7

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

12.8

12.7

9.2

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.1

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

33.4

36.8

36.1

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.8

20.9

20.6

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.8

1.9

1.7

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.2

69.1

72.5

71.5

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

85.7

90.7

93.9

89.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Wind

10

12

12

12

15

Solar

6

4

4

4

4

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

36

37

37

34

Coal

20

19

20

20

18

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.08

8.34

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.98

7.26

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.82

9.13

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.81

7.17

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.64

7.86

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.17

7.97

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.70

8.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.58

7.83

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.71

6.17

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

80.50

68.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

101.50

70.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

99.25

62.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

63.75

35.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

78.25

43.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

79.25

43.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

