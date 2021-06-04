U.S. natgas futures little changed despite seasonal warming of weather

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Friday as forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week offset forecasts for warmer weather in mid June that is expected to boost power generator demand for gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 0.5 cent, or 0.2%, to $3.046 per million British thermal units at 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was up about 2% after rising about 3% last week.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.6 bcfd this week to 88.0 bcfd next week and 89.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was a little lower than Refinitiv predicted on Thursday due to milder weather.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.69 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)

Week ended May 28 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 4

Five-year average Jun 4

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+98

+95

+92

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.06

3.08

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.08

9.11

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.63

10.65

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

10

9

17

20

20

U.S. GFS CDDs

170

170

146

142

140

U.S. GFS TDDs

180

179

163

162

160

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

91.5

91.4

87.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.1

6.3

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.7

97.8

94.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.7

2.6

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.5

6.3

5.2

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.5

11.0

10.5

4.6

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.1

4.5

4.6

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.8

3.9

3.9

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

27.5

26.5

32.4

33.8

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.5

21.3

21.3

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.7

64.3

68.6

69.9

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

83.6

84.6

88.0

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.01

3.09

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.15

2.20

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.01

4.02

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.95

2.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.79

2.94

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.91

2.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.15

4.49

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.71

2.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.25

24.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.00

29.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

9.03

43.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

34.50

50.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

34.75

49.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

