U.S. natgas futures little changed despite cooler forecasts next week

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady as forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week offset a milder outlook for mid May.

That lack of price movement also came despite a small decline in exports and an even smaller increase in output so far this month.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were unchanged at $2.932 per million British thermal units at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was up less than 1%, putting the contract on track for its fourth week of gains in a row for the first time since February.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.2 bcfd this week to 88.1 bcfd next week as temperatures decline before falling to 84.7 bcfd as the weather turns milder. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv estimated on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.4 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to justify the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021/early 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 7 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 30 (Actual)

Year ago May 7

Five-year average May 7

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+77

+60

+104

+82

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.94

2.95

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.53

8.71

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.06

8.97

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

86

93

111

77

74

U.S. GFS CDDs

70

60

61

70

66

U.S. GFS TDDs

156

153

172

147

140

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.5

90.8

90.7

88.3

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.5

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

97.3

97.2

95.0

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.9

6.3

4.6

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.4

11.6

7.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.9

6.1

6.6

7.1

5.5

U.S. Residential

8.6

6.9

7.9

8.7

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.2

24.7

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

22.0

22.4

22.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.5

67.6

67.9

70.0

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

89.3

87.2

88.1

84.9

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.90

2.99

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.39

2.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.91

3.92

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.27

2.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.76

2.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.40

2.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.48

3.81

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.63

2.65

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.50

27.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.50

23.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.00

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

19.00

26.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

22.25

31.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

24.50

33.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Mark Potter)

