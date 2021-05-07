U.S. natgas futures little changed despite cooler forecasts next week
May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady as forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week offset a milder outlook for mid May.
That lack of price movement also came despite a small decline in exports and an even smaller increase in output so far this month.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were unchanged at $2.932 per million British thermal units at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).
For the week, the front-month was up less than 1%, putting the contract on track for its fourth week of gains in a row for the first time since February.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.2 bcfd this week to 88.1 bcfd next week as temperatures decline before falling to 84.7 bcfd as the weather turns milder. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv estimated on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.4 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.
Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to justify the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.
Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021/early 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 7 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 30 (Actual)
Year ago May 7
Five-year average May 7
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+77
+60
+104
+82
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.94
2.95
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.53
8.71
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.06
8.97
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
86
93
111
77
74
U.S. GFS CDDs
70
60
61
70
66
U.S. GFS TDDs
156
153
172
147
140
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.5
90.8
90.7
88.3
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.4
6.5
6.7
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.0
97.3
97.2
95.0
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.3
2.3
2.4
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.9
6.3
4.6
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.4
11.4
11.6
7.5
3.2
U.S. Commercial
6.9
6.1
6.6
7.1
5.5
U.S. Residential
8.6
6.9
7.9
8.7
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
26.2
24.7
25.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.1
22.0
22.4
22.1
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.5
67.6
67.9
70.0
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
89.3
87.2
88.1
84.9
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.90
2.99
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.39
2.43
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.91
3.92
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.27
2.34
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.76
2.76
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.40
2.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.48
3.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.63
2.65
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.50
27.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.50
23.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.00
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
19.00
26.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
22.25
31.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
24.50
33.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Mark Potter)
