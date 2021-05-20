U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of weekly storage report
May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a report expected to show a smaller-than-normal storage build last week when the weather was still cool and heating demand higher than usual.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 14. That compares with an increase of 84 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 86 bcf. EIA/GAS
If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.089 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 4.5% below the five-year average of 2.187 tcf for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 0.9 cent, or 0.3%, to $2.955 per million British thermal units at 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 10.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
With the summer air conditioning season approaching, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.0 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday due to expectations of higher exports.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 14 (Forecast)
Week ended May 7 (Actual)
Year ago May 14
Five-year average May 14
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+60
+75
+84
+86
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.97
2.99
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.51
8.36
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.47
9.99
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
21
21
34
49
46
U.S. GFS CDDs
127
123
100
89
94
U.S. GFS TDDs
148
144
134
138
140
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.9
90.7
90.6
85.4
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
6.2
6.4
6.7
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.3
96.9
97.1
92.1
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.9
6.0
5.0
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
10.5
11.3
6.0
3.2
U.S. Commercial
6.6
5.0
4.8
5.3
5.5
U.S. Residential
7.9
4.8
4.5
5.5
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.8
25.0
28.4
27.2
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.5
21.4
21.4
21.4
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.2
62.6
65.4
65.7
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
87.4
81.0
84.8
78.8
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.88
2.96
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.48
2.54
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.94
4.08
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.29
2.30
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.75
2.86
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.46
2.67
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.21
3.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.70
2.80
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.75
30.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.75
26.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.75
27.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.75
39.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
18.75
18.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
18.50
18.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.