U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of weekly storage report

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a report expected to show a smaller-than-normal storage build last week when the weather was still cool and heating demand higher than usual.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 14. That compares with an increase of 84 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 86 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.089 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 4.5% below the five-year average of 2.187 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 0.9 cent, or 0.3%, to $2.955 per million British thermal units at 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 10.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the summer air conditioning season approaching, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.0 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday due to expectations of higher exports.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 14 (Forecast)

Week ended May 7 (Actual)

Year ago May 14

Five-year average May 14

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+60

+75

+84

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.97

2.99

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.51

8.36

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.47

9.99

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

21

21

34

49

46

U.S. GFS CDDs

127

123

100

89

94

U.S. GFS TDDs

148

144

134

138

140

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.9

90.7

90.6

85.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.2

6.4

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

96.9

97.1

92.1

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.9

6.0

5.0

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

10.5

11.3

6.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.6

5.0

4.8

5.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.9

4.8

4.5

5.5

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.8

25.0

28.4

27.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.5

21.4

21.4

21.4

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.2

62.6

65.4

65.7

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.4

81.0

84.8

78.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.88

2.96

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.48

2.54

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.94

4.08

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.29

2.30

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.75

2.86

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.46

2.67

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.21

3.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.70

2.80

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.75

30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.75

26.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.75

27.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.75

39.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.75

18.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

18.50

18.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

