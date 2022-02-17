U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of storage report
Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week.
The lack of price movements came despite the bearish slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions earlier this month and bullish forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.
The U.S. gas market seemed to keep ignoring what was happening in European gas markets, even though higher gas prices around the world have kept U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 gained about 4% on Thursday due in part to supply concerns related to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent.
The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, likely prompting Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe.
Russia provides around 30-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/EU
Since the start of the year however the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than world events.
So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time, versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter.
In the United States, analysts forecast utilities pulled a massive 193 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 11 due in part to near record LNG exports.
That compares with a decline of 227 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 154 bcf.
If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.908 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 11.7% below the five-year average of 2.162 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
After weeks of near record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were down 1.5 cents, or 0.3%, at $4.702 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:21 a.m. EST (1321 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.8 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.
But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Thursday was on track to hold at a preliminary 94.2 bcfd.
With colder weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-193
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,908
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.7%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.57
4.72
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
23.93
23.15
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.08
22.93
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
435
408
454
383
369
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
6
8
8
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
441
414
462
391
376
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.8
94.9
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
8.9
8.9
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
103.8
103.8
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.9
2.9
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.0
12.7
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.3
16.7
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
26.3
27.9
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
25.6
25.0
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
24.9
25.1
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
100.5
102.4
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
121.8
123.7
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
11
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
33
35
33
Coal
23
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.05
4.31
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.00
3.85
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.55
4.85
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.75
3.57
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.84
3.96
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.35
4.54
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.91
4.17
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.48
3.64
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.46
3.46
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
183.00
91.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
1.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
21.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
28.75
29.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.50
29.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.00
30.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
