US Markets

U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of storage report

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week.

The lack of price movements came despite the bearish slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions earlier this month and bullish forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

The U.S. gas market seemed to keep ignoring what was happening in European gas markets, even though higher gas prices around the world have kept U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 gained about 4% on Thursday due in part to supply concerns related to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, likely prompting Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe.

Russia provides around 30-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/EU

Since the start of the year however the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than world events.

So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time, versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter.

In the United States, analysts forecast utilities pulled a massive 193 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 11 due in part to near record LNG exports.

That compares with a decline of 227 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 154 bcf.

If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.908 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 11.7% below the five-year average of 2.162 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

After weeks of near record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were down 1.5 cents, or 0.3%, at $4.702 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:21 a.m. EST (1321 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.8 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.

But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Thursday was on track to hold at a preliminary 94.2 bcfd.

With colder weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 11

Five-year average Feb. 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-193

-222

-227

-154

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,908

2,101

2,315

2,162

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-9.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.57

4.72

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

23.93

23.15

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.08

22.93

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

435

408

454

383

369

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

6

8

8

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

441

414

462

391

376

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

94.8

94.9

76.1

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

8.9

8.9

10.7

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.7

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

100.8

103.8

103.8

87.5

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.9

2.9

1.9

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.6

4.4

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

13.0

12.7

5.0

4.7

U.S. Commercial

17.9

16.3

16.7

22.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

30.1

26.3

27.9

39.5

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

25.6

25.0

33.8

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.7

24.9

25.1

27.5

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

100.5

102.4

130.8

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

129.7

121.8

123.7

142.1

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Wind

11

12

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

33

33

35

33

Coal

23

23

25

26

25

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.05

4.31

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.00

3.85

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.55

4.85

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.75

3.57

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.84

3.96

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

22.35

4.54

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.91

4.17

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.48

3.64

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.46

3.46

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

183.00

91.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.00

1.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.50

21.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

28.75

29.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.50

29.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.00

30.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular