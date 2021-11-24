US Markets
LNG

U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of storage report

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Wednesday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was smaller than usual for this time of year as output rises to record highs.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Wednesday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was smaller than usual for this time of year as output rises to record highs.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 22 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 19, the first withdrawal of the 2021-2022 winter season. That compares with a decline of 11 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 44 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's injection would cut stockpiles to 3.622 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 1.6% below the five-year average of 3.681 tcf for this time of year.

On their second to last trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 2 cents, or 0.4%, to $4.947 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:17 a.m. EST (1217 GMT).

The December contract expires on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The January NGF22 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was down 0.7% to around $5.00 per mmBtu.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 111.4 bcfd this week to 112.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were a little higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 19

Five-year average Nov 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-22

26

-11

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,622

3,643

3,943

3,681

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.6%

-2.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.91

4.97

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.07

29.96

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

36.08

33.97

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

320

316

316

337

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

6

7

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

324

320

322

344

352

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.6

96.7

96.8

92.4

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

8.4

8.7

7.7

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.6

105.0

105.4

100.1

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.1

3.1

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.3

5.5

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

11.7

11.7

9.8

4.6

U.S. Commercial

11.6

13.4

13.9

11.4

11.1

U.S. Residential

17.3

21.1

21.9

17.4

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.8

25.6

25.5

24.3

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.4

23.9

23.9

23.6

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

85.2

91.3

92.6

84.0

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

105.0

111.4

112.9

102.0

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Wind

12

14

14

9

14

Solar

2

2

2

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

35

35

40

38

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

22

21

21

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.95

4.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.91

7.38

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.05

5.79

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.46

4.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.57

4.63

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.39

9.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.51

5.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.70

4.15

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.41

3.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.00

77.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.50

40.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.00

35.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

42.00

42.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

14.00

14.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

53.00

53.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG BKR

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular