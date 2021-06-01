U.S. natgas futures jump to 14-week high on warmer outlook

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a 14-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for warmer than previously expected weather over the next two weeks that should boost the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming.

Traders also noted that output was on track to decline at the same time soaring global gas prices pushed U.S. exports to near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 15.1 cents, or 5.1%, to $3.137 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 17.

Despite the big gain on Tuesday, speculators last week boosted their futures and options shorts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) to the highest since July 2020 because forecasts then were calling for mild weather through mid June. That helped cause the first drop in speculative net long positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges in four weeks.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slipped to a preliminary 89.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on the first day of June, down from an average of 91.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.4 bcfd this week to 90.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv predicted on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to a preliminary 11.1 bcfd on the first day of June, up from an average of 10.8 bcfd in May. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 11.5 bcfd.

With European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices near their highest since September 2018 and Asian JKMc1 prices over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the U.S. can provide.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to a preliminary 6.64 bcfd on the first day of June, up from an average of 6.11 bcfd in May, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 6.14 bcfd in April.

Week ended May 28 (Forecast)

Week ended May 21 (Actual)

Year ago May 28

Five-year average May 28

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+92

+115

+103

+96

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.07

2.99

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.38

8.94

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.40

10.38

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

8

25

17

20

24

U.S. GFS CDDs

169

145

146

142

132

U.S. GFS TDDs

177

170

163

162

156

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

91.3

91.6

87.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.3

7.l

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.6

98.7

94.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.9

3.2

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.4

6.1

5.2

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.5

11.1

11.3

4.6

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.1

4.5

4.6

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.8

3.8

3.9

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

27.5

27.2

33.5

33.8

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.5

21.3

21.3

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.9

1.7

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.7

65.0

69.6

69.9

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

83.6

85.4

90.2

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

2.85

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.36

2.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.90

3.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.21

2.13

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.79

2.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.17

2.05

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.75

3.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.65

2.60

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

26.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.25

21.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.00

29.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.82

26.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.00

26.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.75

27.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.