U.S. natgas futures jump over 15% on output drop, colder forecasts
Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 15% on Wednesday as frigid weather cut output to its lowest since July 2021 and on forecasts that cold will continue to chill much of the country until at least the middle of February.
In addition to extreme cold, near-record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued to support U.S. gas prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 71.7 cents, or 15.1%, to $5.468 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:24 a.m. EST (1624 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 when it soared 46% to its highest settle since December 2008.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand since the start of 2022 in the U.S. Northeast has kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Analysts forecast the extreme cold would force utilities to keep pulling massive amounts of gas from storage in coming weeks, causing total inventories to fall to over 6% below average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Output, meanwhile, which has been slow to return from freezes in January, dropped even further in February.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month, down from an average of 92.9 bcfd in January after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota, and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Production hit an all-time monthly high of 97.3 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output on Wednesday was on track to drop to 90.4 bcfd, which would be its lowest since July 2021.
With the weather expected to turn colder, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 135.1 bcfd this week to 136.5 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.2 bcfd so far this month, down a little from a monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas price remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
In recent weeks, European gas prices have spiked on concerns Russia may cut off supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Russia supplied Europe with about 16.8 bcfd of gas in 2020, representing about 35% to 40% of the continent's supply, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.
Gas prices were trading near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
|
Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 28
Five-year average Jan. 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-277
-219
-183
-150
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,314
2,591
2,716
2,466
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-6.2%
-1.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.14
4.75
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.83
24.98
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.71
24.71
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
488
477
498
419
415
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
4
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
490
479
502
424
419
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.4
93.6
94.1
89.7
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.4
9.2
8.6
9.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.5
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
103.0
102.8
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.5
2.2
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.7
5.7
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
12.2
12.4
11.1
4.7
U.S. Commercial
20.7
19.3
19.5
17.8
15.6
U.S. Residential
35.6
33.1
33.4
29.8
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
32.5
28.7
29.1
27.0
26.3
U.S. Industrial
26.7
25.8
26.4
25.3
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
123.6
114.8
116.3
107.7
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
144.4
135.1
136.5
127.3
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 14
Week ended Jan 7
Wind
9
9
11
10
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
35
33
34
34
Coal
27
26
25
24
21
Nuclear
19
19
19
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.45
5.56
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.21
6.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.05
5.50
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.01
4.96
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.35
4.95
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
12.50
22.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.07
5.56
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.35
4.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.44
4.10
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
184.25
191.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.75
131.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.75
39.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
50.82
46.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.00
56.80
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.00
58.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
