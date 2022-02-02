U.S. natgas futures jump over 10% as output drops, colder forecasts

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 10% on Wednesday as frigid weather cut output to its lowest since July 2021 and on forecasts that cold will continue to chill much of the country until at least the middle of February.

In addition to extreme cold, near-record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued to support U.S. gas prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 51 cents, or 10.7%, to $5.261 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 when it soared 46% to its highest settle since December 2008.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand since the start of 2022 in the U.S. Northeast has kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Analysts forecast the extreme cold would force utilities to keep pulling massive amounts of gas from storage in coming weeks, causing total inventories to fall to over 6% below average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Output, meanwhile, which has been slow to return from freezes in January, has dropped even further so far this month.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, down from an average of 92.9 bcfd in January after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota, and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Production hit an all-time monthly high of 97.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output on Wednesday was on track to drop to 90.4 bcfd, which would be its lowest since July 2021.

With the weather expected to turn colder, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 135.1 bcfd this week to 136.5 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.2 bcfd so far this month, down a bit from a monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas price remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

In recent weeks, European gas prices have spiked on concerns Russia may cut off supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Russia supplied Europe with about 16.8 bcfd of gas in 2020, representing about 35% to 40% of the continent's supply, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.

Gas prices were trading near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.

Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast) Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 28 Five-year average Jan. 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -277 -219 -183 -150 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,314 2,591 2,716 2,466 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.2% -1.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.14 4.75 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 25.83 24.98 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.71 24.71 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 488 477 498 419 415 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 4 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 490 479 502 424 419 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.4 93.6 94.1 89.7 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.2 8.6 9.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 103.0 102.8 99.9 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.5 2.2 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.7 5.7 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.2 12.4 11.1 4.7 U.S. Commercial 20.7 19.3 19.5 17.8 15.6 U.S. Residential 35.6 33.1 33.4 29.8 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.5 28.7 29.1 27.0 26.3 U.S. Industrial 26.7 25.8 26.4 25.3 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 123.6 114.8 116.3 107.7 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 144.4 135.1 136.5 127.3 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Week ended Jan 14 Week ended Jan 7 Wind 9 9 11 10 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 35 33 34 34 Coal 27 26 25 24 21 Nuclear 19 19 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.45 5.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.21 6.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.05 5.50 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.01 4.96 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.35 4.95 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 12.50 22.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.07 5.56 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.35 4.75 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.44 4.10 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 184.25 191.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 46.75 131.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.75 39.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.82 46.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.00 56.80 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.00 58.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

