U.S. natgas futures jump nearly 9% on short covering

April 10, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 9% on Monday as traders covered short positions following a slide to a one-week low in the last session, while analysts expect high price volatility in the near-term.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 14.5 cents, or 7.2%, higher at $2.16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:53 EDT. Prices hit a one-week low of $1.99 on Thursday.

Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy attributed the rebound in prices to traders covering their short positions, adding that elevated cooling demand into summer should be supportive for the market.

"We don't expect to have the same summer heat that we had last year, but we certainly think there will be enough heat to support cooling demand and power sector demand for gas, which is well above normal."

However, analysts said the market could see high volatility in the near-term, given the lack of clear catalysts.

While the May gas contract is holding above the $2 mark, the low demand shoulder period is likely to limit the upside, Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Prices declined more than 9% last week, which was the worst since early March, on milder weather and increased output.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared to a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

"In the U.S. gas markets, mild weather, lackluster industrial activity and concerns about a potential glut in LNG markets due to seasonally elevated storage in Europe have coincided amid relatively resilient supply and led to a sharp sell-off since the beginning of the year," said Barclays in a note.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Thursday.

Week ended April 7(Forecast)

Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)

Year ago April 7

Five-year average April 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-

-21

8

28

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

-

1,833

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.17

2.17

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

-

15.21

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.63

12.68

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

94

106

160

155

157

U.S. GFS CDDs

21

23

42

40

33

U.S. GFS TDDs

115

129

202

195

200

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.9

100.2

100.4

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

7.0

7.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

107.2

107.4

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.7

13.8

7.1

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.9

7.4

8.7

U.S. Residential

13.4

10.4

9.5

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

30.3

29.2

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.9

21.6

21.6

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.8

77.3

74.7

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

101.8

98.1

95.5

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Wind

15

16

14

14

15

Solar

4

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

38

39

37

37

Coal

15

15

16

17

16

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.18

2.17

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.99

1.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.59

7.27

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.79

1.75

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.00

2.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.09

2.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.25

8.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.55

1.80

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.48

2.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

31.35

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.50

33.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

24.00

20.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

96.33

146.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.00

60.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.25

64.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

