U.S. natgas futures jump nearly 9% on short covering

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 9% on Monday as traders covered short positions following a slide to a one-week low in the last session, while analysts expect high price volatility in the near-term.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 14.5 cents, or 7.2%, higher at $2.16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:53 EDT. Prices hit a one-week low of $1.99 on Thursday.
Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy attributed the rebound in prices to traders covering their short positions, adding that elevated cooling demand into summer should be supportive for the market.
"We don't expect to have the same summer heat that we had last year, but we certainly think there will be enough heat to support cooling demand and power sector demand for gas, which is well above normal."
However, analysts said the market could see high volatility in the near-term, given the lack of clear catalysts.
While the May gas contract is holding above the $2 mark, the low demand shoulder period is likely to limit the upside, Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Prices declined more than 9% last week, which was the worst since early March, on milder weather and increased output.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared to a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.
"In the U.S. gas markets, mild weather, lackluster industrial activity and concerns about a potential glut in LNG markets due to seasonally elevated storage in Europe have coincided amid relatively resilient supply and led to a sharp sell-off since the beginning of the year," said Barclays in a note.
U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Thursday.
Week ended April 7(Forecast)
Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)
Year ago April 7
Five-year average April 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-
-21
8
28
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
-
1,833
1,395
1,560
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.17
2.17
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
-
15.21
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.63
12.68
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
94
106
160
155
157
U.S. GFS CDDs
21
23
42
40
33
U.S. GFS TDDs
115
129
202
195
200
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.9
100.2
100.4
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
7.0
7.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
107.2
107.4
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.7
13.8
7.1
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.9
7.4
8.7
U.S. Residential
13.4
10.4
9.5
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
30.3
29.2
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.9
21.6
21.6
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.8
77.3
74.7
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
101.8
98.1
95.5
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Wind
15
16
14
14
15
Solar
4
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
38
39
37
37
Coal
15
15
16
17
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.18
2.17
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.99
1.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.59
7.27
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.79
1.75
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.00
2.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.09
2.04
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.25
8.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.55
1.80
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.48
2.62
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.75
31.35
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
33.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.00
20.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
96.33
146.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
49.00
60.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.25
64.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
