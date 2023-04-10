U.S. natgas futures jump nearly 9% on short covering

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 9% on Monday and held above the $2 mark as prices rebounded from a one-week low hit in the previous session.

"This morning we are seeing some short covering, which is helping prices," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"This summer there should be some elevated cooling demand. We don't expect to have the same summer heat that we had last year, but we certainly think there will be enough heat to support cooling demand and power sector demand for gas, which is well above normal."

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 14.1 cents, or 7%, higher at $2.15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:09 EDT. Prices hit a one-week low of $1.99 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ritterbusch and Associates told customers in a note that while the May gas contract is holding above the $2 mark, the low demand shoulder period is likely to limit upside.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared to a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

"In the U.S. gas markets, mild weather, lackluster industrial activity and concerns about a potential glut in LNG markets due to seasonally elevated storage in Europe have coincided amid relatively resilient supply and led to a sharp sell-off since the beginning of the year," said Barclays in a note.

Prices declined more than 9% last week for the worst week since early March.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Thursday.

Analysts have noted that high volatility will continue in the gas market in the near-term.

Week ended April 7(Forecast) Week ended Mar 31 (Actual) Year ago April 7 Five-year average April 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): - -21 8 28 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): - 1,833 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.17 2.17 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 - 15.21 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.63 12.68 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 94 106 160 155 157 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 23 42 40 33 U.S. GFS TDDs 115 129 202 195 200 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.2 100.4 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 7.0 7.0 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 107.2 107.4 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 13.7 13.8 7.1 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.9 7.4 8.7 U.S. Residential 13.4 10.4 9.5 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 30.3 29.2 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.6 21.6 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 77.3 74.7 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 101.8 98.1 95.5 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Wind 15 16 14 14 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 37 38 39 37 37 Coal 15 15 16 17 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.18 2.17 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.99 1.88 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.59 7.27 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.79 1.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.00 2.16 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.09 2.04 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.25 8.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.55 1.80 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.48 2.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.75 31.35 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 33.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 96.33 146.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.00 60.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.25 64.25 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.