U.S. natgas futures jump near 6% to 1-wk high on cold forecasts
Adds latest prices
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 6% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts confirming prior outlooks that the weather will remain colder-than-normal through mid-February.
On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 22.4 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $4.277 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 18 for a second day in a row.
Futures for March, which will soon be the front month, were up 12 cents at $4.02 per mmBtu.
In the spot market, meanwhile, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week or so in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Analysts said bitter cold in the United States in recent weeks will boost heating demand enough to force utilities to keep pulling huge amounts of gas from storage, pushing overall inventories below the five-year average for the first time since mid-December. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 94.2 bcfd so far in January after frigid weather froze wells in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
With less cold expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 142.9 bcfd this week to 133.9 next week.
On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 155.8 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the previous all-time high of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
In recent weeks, European gas prices have spiked on concerns Russia may cut off gas supplies to the rest of Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. In 2020, Europe got about 35% of its gas, or roughly 16.8 bcfd, from Russia, according to U.S. energy data.
Gas prices were trading near $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $26 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year when some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.
|
Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 21
Five-year average Jan. 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-216
-206
-137
-161
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,594
2,810
2,899
2,616
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.8%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.32
4.05
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.17
30.40
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
26.01
25.19
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
493
493
456
429
431
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
3
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
494
495
459
433
435
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.9
93.5
93.5
91.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.3
8.5
9.8
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.6
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
103.0
102.0
101.7
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.3
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.5
5.4
6.1
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.9
12.7
12.9
10.7
5.2
U.S. Commercial
19.1
20.6
19.3
18.5
16.6
U.S. Residential
32.5
35.3
32.8
31.7
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
31.9
27.7
28.2
26.6
U.S. Industrial
25.8
26.6
25.8
25.5
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.3
3.0
3.3
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.9
122.4
113.4
111.9
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
142.9
133.9
131.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Wind
9
11
10
12
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
33
34
34
33
Coal
25
25
24
21
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
20
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.11
4.20
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
14.66
6.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.53
4.60
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.79
3.97
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.85
4.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.25
20.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.34
4.63
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.68
3.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.04
3.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
186.75
163.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.00
39.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.00
29.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.31
38.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.75
32.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
41.50
43.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.