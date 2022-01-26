US Markets

U.S. natgas futures jump near 6% to 1-wk high on cold forecasts

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 6% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts confirming prior outlooks that the weather will remain colder-than-normal through mid-February.

Adds latest prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 6% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts confirming prior outlooks that the weather will remain colder-than-normal through mid-February.

On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 22.4 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $4.277 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 18 for a second day in a row.

Futures for March, which will soon be the front month, were up 12 cents at $4.02 per mmBtu.

In the spot market, meanwhile, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week or so in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Analysts said bitter cold in the United States in recent weeks will boost heating demand enough to force utilities to keep pulling huge amounts of gas from storage, pushing overall inventories below the five-year average for the first time since mid-December. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 94.2 bcfd so far in January after frigid weather froze wells in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

With less cold expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 142.9 bcfd this week to 133.9 next week.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 155.8 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the previous all-time high of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

In recent weeks, European gas prices have spiked on concerns Russia may cut off gas supplies to the rest of Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. In 2020, Europe got about 35% of its gas, or roughly 16.8 bcfd, from Russia, according to U.S. energy data.

Gas prices were trading near $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $26 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 21

Five-year average Jan. 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-216

-206

-137

-161

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,594

2,810

2,899

2,616

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.8%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.32

4.05

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.17

30.40

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

26.01

25.19

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

493

493

456

429

431

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

2

3

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

494

495

459

433

435

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.9

93.5

93.5

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

9.3

8.5

9.8

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.6

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.0

102.0

101.7

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.5

5.4

6.1

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.9

12.7

12.9

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

19.1

20.6

19.3

18.5

16.6

U.S. Residential

32.5

35.3

32.8

31.7

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

31.9

27.7

28.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.8

26.6

25.8

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.3

3.0

3.3

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

113.9

122.4

113.4

111.9

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

142.9

133.9

131.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Wind

9

11

10

12

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

33

34

34

33

Coal

25

25

24

21

20

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

23

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.11

4.20

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

14.66

6.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.53

4.60

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.79

3.97

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.85

4.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

22.25

20.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.34

4.63

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.68

3.75

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.04

3.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

186.75

163.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.00

39.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

29.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.31

38.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.75

32.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.50

43.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular