U.S. natgas futures jump 9% on colder November forecasts

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 9% to a one-month high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand in mid to late November than previously expected.

Traders also said futures gained support from a drop in output so far this month and expectations the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would return to service soon.

Freeport LNG submitted a draft Root Cause Failure Analysis to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Nov. 1, according to sources familiar with the filing. By the end of last week, however, Freeport LNG had not yet submitted a request to resume service.

Freeport LNG has said it still expects the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

Several vessels were lined up to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were waiting offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected in late November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 56.4 cents, or 8.8%, to $6.964 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:58 a.m. EDT (1258 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 6.

Rapid price changes over the past couple of weeks - futures gained or lost over 5% on eight of the past 10 days - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest since October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

With gas prices up for two weeks in a row, speculators last week cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in three weeks to their lowest since late September, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In the spot market, meanwhile, unusually warm weather so far in November, pressured power prices in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL and Texas EL-PK-ERTN-SNL to their lowest since 2021, and gas prices in New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, Pennsylvania NG-PCN-APP-SNL, New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL to their lowest since 2020.

Overall, gas futures were still up about 86% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $33 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $29 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 98.3 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October. Traders, however, noted that early-month output figures were usually revised higher later in the month.

With the coming of seasonally colder weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 98.9 bcfd this week to 122.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.

That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Nov 4 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 28 (Actual) Year ago Nov 4 Five-year average Nov 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +81 +107 +15 +20 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,582 3,501 3,617 3,656 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.0% -3.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.05 6.40 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.52 35.32 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 28.93 27.82 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 326 251 236 264 267 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 18 11 15 13 U.S. GFS TDDs 338 269 247 279 280 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.1 98.4 98.7 95.7 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 6.5 7.2 8.6 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.4 104.9 106.0 104.3 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.4 2.5 3.0 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 11.9 11.9 12.5 11.2 6.4 U.S. Commercial 7.9 8.8 14.6 11.1 11.5 U.S. Residential 10.4 12.3 23.9 16.7 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 28.2 30.7 26.3 26.0 U.S. Industrial 22.6 22.8 25.3 22.4 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.7 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.6 79.1 102.2 83.6 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 98.9 122.8 103.3 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Wind 17 12 15 11 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum Natural Gas 35 39 37 39 41 Coal 16 18 18 19 18 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.00 4.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.77 2.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.17 7.96 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.63 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.65 3.34 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.75 2.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.80 7.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.68 2.27 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.65 3.74 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.00 44.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.75 41.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 42.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.00 49.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.25 46.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.50 70.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

