U.S. natgas futures jump 7% on output drop, record power use in Texas

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% on Wednesday, erasing most of the prior session's losses, as preliminary data showed a drop in output while power demand in Texas hit monthly record highs.

Power use in Texas reached the highest level on record for the month of May on Tuesday and will likely break the June record on Wednesday as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

After dropping about 7% on Tuesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 55.1 cents, or 6.8%, to settle at $8.696 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

In what has been a volatile few months, Wednesday's increase was only the biggest daily percentage gain since late May, while Tuesday's drop was the biggest decrease since early May.

U.S. gas futures were up about 134% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even with much bigger supply worries in Europe, traders noted U.S. futures gained about 14% over the past month, while European prices were down about 9% during that time as Russia keeps sending gas supplies by pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering lots of cargoes.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 95.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output dropped by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary 92.9 bcfd on Wednesday. That would be the biggest one-day drop since early February, but traders noted first of the month declines are often revised higher.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 6.8 bcfd on Tuesday from 7.5 bcfd on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM cut off gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO and to Shell Energy SHEL.L in Germany because the companies failed to make payments in roubles.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 43% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 27 (Forecast)

Week ended May 20 (Actual)

Year ago May 27

Five-year average May 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+80

+100

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,898

1,812

2,299

2,239

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.2%

-15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.29

8.15

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.72

27.37

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.08

22.63

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

12

13

21

22

24

U.S. GFS CDDs

167

164

142

133

132

U.S. GFS TDDs

179

177

163

155

156

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.3

95.8

92.7

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.4

7.4

7.2

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.7

103.2

99.9

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.6

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

6.6

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

12.5

11.0

4.3

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.6

4.6

4.9

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.0

3.8

4.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

27.4

29.4

28.1

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.9

20.7

20.8

21.0

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

63.3

65.2

65.1

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

86.0

84.8

86.4

85.3

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Wind

17

12

12

15

13

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

30

37

37

34

36

Coal

18

20

20

18

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.46

8.30

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.78

7.78

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.47

9.50

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.58

6.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.06

7.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.15

7.92

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.03

8.57

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.78

7.34

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.92

4.99

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

74.00

71.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

113.50

64.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

95.00

70.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.33

50.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

73.75

70.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

79.00

81.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

