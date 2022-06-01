U.S. natgas futures jump 7% on output drop, record power use in Texas

Adds latest prices

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% on Wednesday, erasing most of the prior session's losses, as preliminary data showed a drop in output while power demand in Texas hit monthly record highs.

Power use in Texas reached the highest level on record for the month of May on Tuesday and will likely break the June record on Wednesday as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

After dropping about 7% on Tuesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 55.1 cents, or 6.8%, to settle at $8.696 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

In what has been a volatile few months, Wednesday's increase was only the biggest daily percentage gain since late May, while Tuesday's drop was the biggest decrease since early May.

U.S. gas futures were up about 134% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even with much bigger supply worries in Europe, traders noted U.S. futures gained about 14% over the past month, while European prices were down about 9% during that time as Russia keeps sending gas supplies by pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering lots of cargoes.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 95.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output dropped by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary 92.9 bcfd on Wednesday. That would be the biggest one-day drop since early February, but traders noted first of the month declines are often revised higher.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 6.8 bcfd on Tuesday from 7.5 bcfd on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM cut off gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO and to Shell Energy SHEL.L in Germany because the companies failed to make payments in roubles.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 43% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 27 (Forecast) Week ended May 20 (Actual) Year ago May 27 Five-year average May 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +80 +100 +100 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,898 1,812 2,299 2,239 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.2% -15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.29 8.15 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.72 27.37 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.08 22.63 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 13 21 22 24 U.S. GFS CDDs 167 164 142 133 132 U.S. GFS TDDs 179 177 163 155 156 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.3 95.8 92.7 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.4 7.4 7.2 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 102.7 103.2 99.9 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.6 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 12.5 11.0 4.3 U.S. Commercial 5.0 4.6 4.6 4.9 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.6 4.0 3.8 4.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 27.4 29.4 28.1 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 20.7 20.8 21.0 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.4 63.3 65.2 65.1 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 86.0 84.8 86.4 85.3 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Wind 17 12 12 15 13 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 30 37 37 34 36 Coal 18 20 20 18 19 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.46 8.30 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.78 7.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.47 9.50 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.58 6.80 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.06 7.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.15 7.92 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.03 8.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.78 7.34 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.92 4.99 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 74.00 71.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 113.50 64.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 95.00 70.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.33 50.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 73.75 70.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 79.00 81.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

