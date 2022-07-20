U.S. natgas futures jump 7% on hotter forecasts, output decline

Adds latest prices

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a five-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeksto boost air-conditioner use and gas-fired electrical demandfollowing a recent decline in output.

A brutal heat wave has already boosted power demand to record highs in several parts of the country, including Texas.

Prices rose despite a drop in feed gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to upsets at a couple facilities in Louisiana and the ongoing outage at Freeport in Texas, which leaves more fuel in the United States.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport has said the facility could return around Oct. 22. Some analysts expect the outage to last longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 51.5 cents, or 7.1%, to $7.779 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since June 13.

So far this year, the front-month was up about 108% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $48 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1.

After the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance on July 11, Russian gas exports have held around 1.4 bcfd on the three main lines into Germany: Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd in the month before Nord Stream shut and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021. NG/EU

The companies operating Nord Stream, led by Russian energy company Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM, have said the pipe should return around July 21. The head of Germany's energy regulator said Nord Stream would resume at around 30% capacity on July 21.

The European Union, however, told member states to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies sent via Nord Stream could be reduced further and might even stop.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 2.7 bcfd from a six-month high of 97.3 bcfd on Monday to a preliminary five-week low of 94.6 bcfd on Wednesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 100.9 bcfd this week to 100.1 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

With hot weather blanketing much of the country, next-day power in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL soared to $199 per megawatt hour for Wednesday, its highest since late January.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 11.0 bcfd so far in July from 11.2 bcfd in June due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plants in Louisiana this week.

Week ended Jul 15 (Forecast) Week ended Jul 8 (Actual) Year ago Jul 15 Five-year average Jul 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +50 +58 +50 +41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,419 2,369 2,671 2,729 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.4% -11.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.42 7.26 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 48.32 48.52 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.49 36.60 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 2 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 255 251 211 213 205 U.S. GFS TDDs 258 254 213 216 208 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.9 96.2 96.8 92.8 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 8.1 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.8 104.4 104.9 100.6 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 6.2 6.1 6.7 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 11.1 10.7 10.1 10.4 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 43.7 45.5 45.4 38.9 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 20.6 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.7 81.8 81.7 74.6 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 99.2 100.9 100.1 93.9 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Wind Solar Hydro Other Petroleum Natural Gas Coal Nuclear SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.35 7.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.83 7.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.47 8.53 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.83 6.94 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.19 7.36 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 9.77 7.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.95 8.78 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.02 7.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.98 4.12 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 199.00 134.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 144.00 126.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 238.75 219.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 80.90 95.69 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 116.50 103.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.00 105.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

