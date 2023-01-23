U.S. natgas futures jump 7% on forecasts for colder weather

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% on Monday from a 19-month low in the prior session on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That price increase came even though many in the market believe the United States has more than enough gas in storage for the rest of the winter and growing expectations that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will not return to service until February or later.
Freeport LNG, meanwhile, has said repeatedly that the plant is on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals. Analysts, however, don't believe that timeline because the company has already delayed its planned restart many times from October to November to December and most recently to January.
Even when the company was saying the plant could restart in 2022, many analysts projected it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.
The market cares about Freeport because prices will likely jump once it returns to service as demand for gas rises. The facility, which shut in a fire on June 8, 2022, can pull in around 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power. That is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
U.S. gas stockpiles were about 1% above the five-year (2018-2022) average for this time of year. Analysts expect the U.S. Energy Information Administration will report this week that the amount of gas in storage rose to about 5% above normal. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 22.6 cents, or 7.1%, to $3.400 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 10, 2021.
But with prices down about 52% over the past five weeks, gas speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the most since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, hit 55.2 million on Friday, its fourth record high in a row, according to Refinitiv data. Purchases of UNG so far this year have already hit three of the top 10 biggest daily share purchases on record.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 130.8 bcfd this week to 139.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty in the market remains when the Freeport plant will return.
Even though vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Diversity since around Oct. 28, Prism Courage since around Nov. 4, Prism Agility since around Jan. 2 and Corcovado LNG since around Jan. 15.
In addition, other ships were sailing toward Freeport with both Prism Brilliance and Kmarin Diamond expected to arrive around Jan. 29.
In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen was expected to arrive at Constellation Energy Corp's CEG.O Everett LNG terminal in Massachusetts over the next day or two with a fourth cargo of the super-cooled fuel from Trinidad this winter. Cadiz Knutsen also delivered LNG to Everett in November and December and early January.
|
Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 20
Five-year average Jan 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-78
+82
-217
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,742
2,820
2,622
2,601
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+5.4%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.48
3.17
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
20.42
20.30
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.82
22.95
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
490
459
508
430
436
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
493
462
510
434
439
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.9
99.0
99.2
93.2
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.4
9.3
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
107.4
108.5
103.6
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.7
2.7
2.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.2
5.2
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.5
12.0
12.9
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.8
16.5
19.3
19.8
17.1
U.S. Residential
24.5
28.0
32.8
33.9
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
32.4
33.1
30.9
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
25.6
26.6
26.2
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
3.2
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
101.1
110.5
120.1
118.5
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
121.6
130.8
139.9
139.6
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Wind
9
13
11
12
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
38
36
35
Coal
19
18
19
18
23
Nuclear
22
21
21
23
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.15
32.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.30
2.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
14.93
15.07
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.66
2.44
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.06
2.95
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.89
5.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
14.76
17.03
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.51
1.89
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.80
2.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
39.75
49.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.50
42.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
18.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
135.00
169.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
100.00
125.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
125.00
145.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.