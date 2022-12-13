U.S. natgas futures jump 7% on colder weather forecasts for late December

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a two-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand through at least the end of December.

That colder weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage than usual in coming weeks. Gas stockpiles were about 1.6% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market was whether Freeport LNG would restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas at the end of the year. Demand for gas will rise once the plant, which can turn 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, returns to service.

Some analysts, however, do not expect the Freeport plant to return until January, February or later because it will likely take federal regulators longer than Freeport expects to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), one of the regulators that must approve Freeport's restart, called on the company to respond to a lengthy list of requirements, raising new hurdles to its efforts to resume operations.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

Despite growing analysts' expectations that Freeport will not return until 2023, a couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico since at least early November to pick up LNG from the plant. There are also a few vessels sailing toward the plant, with Elisa Larus expected to arrive in late December and Point Fortin and Prism Agility expected in early January.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 43.2 cents, or 6.6%, to $7.019 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), at 8:51 a.m. EST (1351 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 29.

That also put the front-month on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since September. So far this week, the contract has not been able to break above the 200-day moving average, a point of key technical resistance.

U.S. gas futures are up about 87% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.8 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 123.2 bcfd this week to 145.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.1 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. That remains below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Dec 9 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 2 (Actual) Year ago Dec 9 Five-year average Dec 9 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -42 -21 -83 -93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,420 3,462 3,430 3,427 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -0.2% -1.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.77 6.59 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 42.40 42.04 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.93 33.37 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 516 504 326 390 411 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 13 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 518 506 339 395 415 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 100.2 100.5 95.7 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 9.2 10.0 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 107.9 109.3 110.6 104.5 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.5 3.5 3.7 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.0 5.4 5.5 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.4 12.5 11.9 6.9 U.S. Commercial 13.5 14.9 20.0 12.6 14.6 U.S. Residential 21.8 24.7 34.8 20.3 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.5 30.5 34.2 27.5 27.3 U.S. Industrial 24.1 24.4 26.9 23.5 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.7 3.3 2.7 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 97.6 102.3 124.4 91.6 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 117.9 123.2 145.7 112.7 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Week ended Dec 2 Week ended Nov 25 Week ended Nov 18 Wind 7 9 15 9 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 39 35 39 41 Coal 21 20 19 20 18 Nuclear 22 21 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.73 4.98 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 9.50 5.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 38.78 45.37 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.68 4.68 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.72 4.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 19.50 12.53 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 45.38 46.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.41 2.94 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.85 4.06 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 148.75 81.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 83.50 48.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.50 42.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 347.50 466.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 358.50 475.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 360.25 235.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

