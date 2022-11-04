U.S. natgas futures jump 7% in volatile week on cold forecasts

Adds latest prices
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a three-week high on Friday at the end of an extremely volatile week of trade on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand in mid-November than previously expected.
The market was focused "on the potential arrival of widespread below-average temperatures across the U.S. around mid-November that will increase demand for gas as heating fuel," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.
Futures also gained support from a drop in output so far this month and expectations the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would return to service soon, according to traders.
Freeport LNG expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.
At least four vessels were lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were waiting off the coast from the plant, and Prism Agility was expected to arrive around Nov. 29.
In what has already been an extremely volatile week, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 42.5 cents, or 7.1%, to settle at $6.400 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the highest close since Oct. 14. That follows a rise of 12% on Monday, a drop of 10% on Tuesday, a rise of 10% on Wednesday, and a drop of 5% on Thursday.
For the week, the contract was up 13% after gaining 15% last week.
In the spot market, mild weather and low heating demand pressured gas prices for Friday in the U.S. Northeast, with the Eastern Gas South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania at its lowest since November 2020, New York City NG-CG-NY-SNL at its lowest since April 2021, and the Algonquin hub NG-CG-BS-SNL in New England at its lowest since June 2021.
Overall, gas futures were up about 72% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $35 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $29 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 98.1 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October. Traders, however, noted that early-month output figures were usually revised higher later in the month.
With the coming of seasonally colder weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.6 bcfd this week to 100.1 bcfd next week and 119.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.4 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.
That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Week ended Nov 4 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 28 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 4
Five-year average Nov 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+81
+107
+15
+20
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,582
3,501
3,617
3,656
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.0%
-3.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.18
5.98
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.49
37.15
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
27.82
29.11
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
251
235
221
228
253
U.S. GFS CDDs
18
20
9
20
14
U.S. GFS TDDs
269
255
230
248
267
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.1
98.9
98.4
95.8
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.3
7.4
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
106.2
105.8
104.5
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.6
2.8
2.6
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.6
5.4
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.4
11.9
11.6
10.6
6.4
U.S. Commercial
7.5
7.9
8.9
9.8
11.5
U.S. Residential
9.4
10.3
12.6
13.8
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
28.4
29.7
28.7
29.3
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.6
22.6
228
23.2
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.8
77.7
80.1
83.2
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
94.2
97.6
100.1
101.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Wind
10
15
11
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
37
39
41
41
Coal
19
18
19
18
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.65
4.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.00
3.16
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.96
8.21
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
2.90
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.34
3.48
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.50
3.63
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.21
7.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.27
2.15
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.74
4.08
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
44.25
50.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.75
46.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.25
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
49.00
72.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
46.50
55.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
70.50
69.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)
