U.S. natgas futures jump 6% to 4-week high on hotter forecasts

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a four-week high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather and more demand this week than previously expected.

Extreme heat has already boosted power demand to record highs in several parts of the country, including Texas and other U.S. Central states, as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the weather. [nL1N2YZ0W0]

The gas price increase came even though output rose to near-record highs and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill low storage.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG has said the facility could return around Oct. 22. Some analysts, however, expect the outage to last longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 42 cents, or 6.0%, to $7.436 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since June 16 for a second day in a row.

So far this year, the front-month is up about 99% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

After the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance on July 11, Russian gas exports have held around 1.4 bcfd on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd in the month before Nord Stream shut and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021. NG/EU

The companies operating Nord Stream, led by Russian energy company Gazprom GAZP.MM, have said the pipe should return around July 21. Analysts, however, said the outage could last longer.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, output rose to a preliminary 96.9 bcfd on Sunday, its highest since late December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 100.9 bcfd this week to 99.9 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Analysts said the Freeport outage has allowed U.S. utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles, but reduces the amount of U.S. gas available for export.

That is a problem for Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 8% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 59% of capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Jul 15 (Actual) Week ended Jul 8 (Actual) Year ago Jul 15 Five-year average Jul 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +50 +58 +50 +41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,419 2,369 2,671 2,729 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.4% -11.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.19 7.02 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 46.12 47.30 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 36.28 39.22 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 2 2 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 249 251 211 213 205 U.S. GFS TDDs 252 253 213 216 208 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.9 96.4 96.7 92.8 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 7.9 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.8 104.5 104.6 100.6 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 6.1 6.1 6.7 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 11.1 11.1 10.2 10.4 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 43.7 45.2 45.2 38.9 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 20.6 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.7 81.5 81.5 74.6 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 99.2 100.9 99.9 93.9 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Wind Solar Hydro Other Petroleum Natural Gas Coal Nuclear SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.60 6.90 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.10 6.05 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.64 7.77 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.86 5.87 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.46 6.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.21 6.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.38 8.11 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.18 6.31 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.71 4.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 64.75 64.21 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 85.75 75.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 143.75 160.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 66.71 46.02 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 81.50 98.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 85.25 95.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

