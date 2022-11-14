US Markets
LNG

U.S. natgas futures jump 6% in volatile trade on colder forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

November 14, 2022 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a one-week high on Monday in what has already been an extremely volatile month on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand through the end of November than previously expected.

Traders also noted the market remained hyper focused on unproven rumors that the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas may not return to service until December. Freeport LNG has said repeatedly said the plant, which shut after an explosion on June 8, would return in November.

On Friday, the market dropped more than 5% due in part to what Freeport LNG called fake Tweets about cracked pipes at the plant.

"Any Tweets and/or posts on Freeport LNG branded letterhead that may have been obtained or published, are reporting false information and are not legitimate, official public information from Freeport LNG," Freeport said on Friday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 36.8 cents, or 6.3%, to $6.247 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 7.

Rapid price changes over the past couple of weeks - futures gained or lost more than 5% on eight of the past 10 days - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest level since hitting a record in October 2021 for a fourth day in a row. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

With a rise in gas prices last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in three weeks to their lowest since September, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

FREEPORT DELAYS

Sources familiar with Freeport LNG's filings with federal safety regulators told Reuters on Dec. 10 that Freeport has not yet submitted a request to resume service to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs, energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates and others have said that lack of a request to resume service likely means the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Freeport export plant will not return until December.

A couple of vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in late November.

But one vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting outside the Freeport plant, is now waiting outside Corpus Christi in Texas where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant, according to Refinitiv data.

GAS PRICES

Gas futures are up about 66% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $27 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 99.0 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.

With the much colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.7 bcfd this week to 126.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.6 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.

Week ended Nov 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 4 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 11

Five-year average Nov 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+64

+79

+23

-5

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,644

3,580

3,640

3,656

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.3%

-2.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.22

5.88

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

33.11

29.97

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.23

27.55

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

362

355

304

296

300

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

7

8

11

9

U.S. GFS TDDs

368

362

312

307

309

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

98.7

99.8

95.3

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

7.7

7.4

8.8

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.0

106.4

107.3

104.1

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.1

2.1

3.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.7

5.7

5.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

12.5

12.8

11.3

6.4

U.S. Commercial

8.5

14.2

16.1

12.0

11.5

U.S. Residential

11.6

23.0

26.4

18.2

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

31.4

30.3

27.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

25.2

25.5

23.4

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.9

101.5

106.3

88.7

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

98.4

121.7

126.8

108.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Wind

8

15

12

15

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

6

5

5

5

Other

3

3

2

2

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

39

37

39

Coal

18

16

18

18

19

Nuclear

22

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.80

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.70

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.46

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.09

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.72

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.09

4.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

52.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

125.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

90.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

91.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.