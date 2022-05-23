U.S. natgas futures jump 6% as LNG feedgas hits 7-week high

Adds latest prices

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Monday to a two-week high as the most gas in seven weeks flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, prompting worries about how much was left to go into storage.

With much higher European prices attracting LNG tankers from around the world, the amount of gas in U.S. storage compared to normal levels for this time of year has fallen below the amount available in Northwest European stockpiles. European prices remain about triple U.S. prices, but were trading at their lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, partly because stockpiles in Europe are filling fast.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 46.3 cents, or 5.7%, to $8.546 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5, when it closed at a 13-year high of $8.783.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, its lowest since Feb. 22, and about $22 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 in Asia. NG/EU

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 89.4 bcfd this week to 88.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than the Refinitiv forecast on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Monday.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Sunday, down from about 7.5 on Saturday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 39% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast) Week ended May 13 (Actual) Year ago May 20 Five-year average May 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +95 +89 +109 +97 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,827 1,732 2,199 2,139 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -14.6% -15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.96 8.08 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.45 26.99 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 21.83 21.79 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 31 36 34 31 38 U.S. GFS CDDs 119 128 90 98 110 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 164 124 129 148 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.6 96.0 92.5 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.6 7.7 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 103.2 103.7 99.8 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.0 6.1 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 13.2 12.9 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.1 4.7 5.0 5.6 U.S. Residential 4.8 4.8 4.1 4.8 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 30.1 30.2 27.6 26.0 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.7 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.5 67.6 66.3 65.4 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 89.6 89.4 88.0 84.2 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Wind 12 12 15 13 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 37 34 36 33 Coal 20 20 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 19 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.97 8.21 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.92 7.82 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.55 9.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.43 7.62 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.80 7.93 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.65 7.94 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.78 8.19 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.25 7.33 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.61 4.58 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 120.50 70.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 116.75 153.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 76.00 80.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 25.00 18.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.75 37.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 51.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.