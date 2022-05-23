U.S. natgas futures jump 6% as LNG feedgas hits 7-week high
May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Monday to a two-week high as the most gas in seven weeks flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, prompting worries about how much was left to go into storage.
With much higher European prices attracting LNG tankers from around the world, the amount of gas in U.S. storage compared to normal levels for this time of year has fallen below the amount available in Northwest European stockpiles. European prices remain about triple U.S. prices, but were trading at their lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, partly because stockpiles in Europe are filling fast.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 46.3 cents, or 5.7%, to $8.546 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5, when it closed at a 13-year high of $8.783.
Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, its lowest since Feb. 22, and about $22 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 in Asia. NG/EU
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 89.4 bcfd this week to 88.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than the Refinitiv forecast on Friday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Monday.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Sunday, down from about 7.5 on Saturday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 39% of full capacity.
That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 20 (Forecast)
Week ended May 13 (Actual)
Year ago May 20
Five-year average May 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+95
+89
+109
+97
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,827
1,732
2,199
2,139
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-14.6%
-15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.96
8.08
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.45
26.99
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
21.83
21.79
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
31
36
34
31
38
U.S. GFS CDDs
119
128
90
98
110
U.S. GFS TDDs
150
164
124
129
148
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
95.6
96.0
92.5
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.6
7.7
7.3
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
103.2
103.7
99.8
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.0
6.1
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
13.2
12.9
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
5.1
4.7
5.0
5.6
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.8
4.1
4.8
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
30.1
30.2
27.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.7
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.5
67.6
66.3
65.4
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
89.6
89.4
88.0
84.2
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Wind
12
12
15
13
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
37
34
36
33
Coal
20
20
18
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
19
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.97
8.21
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.92
7.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.55
9.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.43
7.62
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.80
7.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.65
7.94
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.78
8.19
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.25
7.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.61
4.58
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
120.50
70.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
116.75
153.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
76.00
80.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
25.00
18.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
41.75
37.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.50
51.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
