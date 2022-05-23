US Markets
U.S. natgas futures jump 6% as LNG feedgas hits 7-week high

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Monday to a two-week high as the most gas in seven weeks flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, prompting worries about how much was left to go into storage.

With much higher European prices attracting LNG tankers from around the world, the amount of gas in U.S. storage compared to normal levels for this time of year has fallen below the amount available in Northwest European stockpiles. European prices remain about triple U.S. prices, but were trading at their lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, partly because stockpiles in Europe are filling fast.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 46.3 cents, or 5.7%, to $8.546 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5, when it closed at a 13-year high of $8.783.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, its lowest since Feb. 22, and about $22 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 in Asia. NG/EU

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 89.4 bcfd this week to 88.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than the Refinitiv forecast on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Monday.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Sunday, down from about 7.5 on Saturday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 39% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast)

Week ended May 13 (Actual)

Year ago May 20

Five-year average May 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+95

+89

+109

+97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,827

1,732

2,199

2,139

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.96

8.08

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.45

26.99

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

21.83

21.79

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

31

36

34

31

38

U.S. GFS CDDs

119

128

90

98

110

U.S. GFS TDDs

150

164

124

129

148

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.6

96.0

92.5

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.6

7.7

7.3

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.7

103.2

103.7

99.8

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.7

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.1

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

13.2

12.9

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

5.1

4.7

5.0

5.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.8

4.1

4.8

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

30.1

30.2

27.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

20.7

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.5

67.6

66.3

65.4

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

89.6

89.4

88.0

84.2

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Wind

12

12

15

13

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

37

34

36

33

Coal

20

20

18

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.97

8.21

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.92

7.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.55

9.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.43

7.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.80

7.93

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.65

7.94

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.78

8.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.25

7.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.61

4.58

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

120.50

70.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

116.75

153.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

76.00

80.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

25.00

18.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.75

37.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.50

51.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

