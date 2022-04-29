U.S. natgas futures jump 6% as cooling demand starts to rise
April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Friday as some parts of the country rapidly move from heating demand to cooling demand, which could increase the amount of gas power generators burn to meet air conditioning loads and reduce what they have available to inject into storage in coming weeks.
Traders noted U.S. futures also continued to gain support from much higher global gas prices that will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.
The price jump came despite a rise in output for a second day in a row as wells in North Dakota return to service after freezing earlier in the week during an unusual spring blizzard.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 39 cents, or 5.7%, to $7.278 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:53 p.m. EDT (1653 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest settle since closing at a 13-year high of $7.82 on April 18.
That also put the contract up about 12% for the week and 29% in April after falling about 10% last week and rising about 28% in March.
The premium for futures for July over June NGM22-N22 rose to 11 cents per mmBtu, putting the spread on track to close at a record high for a third day in a row.
U.S. gas futures have gained about 95% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, output was on track to jump about 1.3 bcfd on Thursday-Friday after collapsing 3.1 bcfd from Saturday-Wednesday to a six-week low of 92.3 bcfd due to well freeze-offs in North Dakota.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.2 bcfd this week to 90.7 bcfd next week and 90.5 bcfd in two weeks due to a seasonal warming of the weather. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due to maintenance at Gulf Coast plants, down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.
Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 29
Five-year average Apr 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+40
+53
+78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,552
1,490
1,949
1,873
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.86
6.89
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
31.09
30.68
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.82
25.15
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
85
91
102
108
94
U.S. GFS CDDs
79
69
55
53
58
U.S. GFS TDDs
164
160
157
161
152
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.7
93.3
91.9
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
8.8
8.3
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.5
101.7
99.5
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.8
2.9
2.4
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.3
5.9
6.1
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
12.2
12.2
11.4
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.7
6.6
6.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.2
10.0
7.9
8.4
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
25.4
27.0
25.7
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
22.1
21.6
22.1
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
71.8
69.8
69.7
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.6
93.2
90.7
89.6
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Wind
16
16
17
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
33
32
33
32
Coal
19
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.97
6.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.00
6.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.62
7.99
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.05
6.41
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.58
7.01
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.44
10.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.80
7.34
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.30
6.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.67
5.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
64.75
93.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.50
51.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
57.25
49.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
93.00
82.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.75
63.67
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.50
58.50
