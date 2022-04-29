US Markets

U.S. natgas futures jump 6% as cooling demand starts to rise

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Friday as some parts of the country rapidly move from heating demand to cooling demand, which could increase the amount of gas power generators burn to meet air conditioning loads and reduce what they have available to inject into storage in coming weeks.

Adds latest prices

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Friday as some parts of the country rapidly move from heating demand to cooling demand, which could increase the amount of gas power generators burn to meet air conditioning loads and reduce what they have available to inject into storage in coming weeks.

Traders noted U.S. futures also continued to gain support from much higher global gas prices that will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

The price jump came despite a rise in output for a second day in a row as wells in North Dakota return to service after freezing earlier in the week during an unusual spring blizzard.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 39 cents, or 5.7%, to $7.278 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:53 p.m. EDT (1653 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest settle since closing at a 13-year high of $7.82 on April 18.

That also put the contract up about 12% for the week and 29% in April after falling about 10% last week and rising about 28% in March.

The premium for futures for July over June NGM22-N22 rose to 11 cents per mmBtu, putting the spread on track to close at a record high for a third day in a row.

U.S. gas futures have gained about 95% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, output was on track to jump about 1.3 bcfd on Thursday-Friday after collapsing 3.1 bcfd from Saturday-Wednesday to a six-week low of 92.3 bcfd due to well freeze-offs in North Dakota.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.2 bcfd this week to 90.7 bcfd next week and 90.5 bcfd in two weeks due to a seasonal warming of the weather. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due to maintenance at Gulf Coast plants, down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 29

Five-year average Apr 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+62

+40

+53

+78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,552

1,490

1,949

1,873

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.86

6.89

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

31.09

30.68

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.82

25.15

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

85

91

102

108

94

U.S. GFS CDDs

79

69

55

53

58

U.S. GFS TDDs

164

160

157

161

152

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.7

93.3

91.9

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.8

8.3

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.5

101.7

99.5

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.8

2.9

2.4

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.3

5.9

6.1

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

12.2

12.2

11.4

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.7

6.6

6.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.2

10.0

7.9

8.4

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.4

27.0

25.7

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

22.1

21.6

22.1

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.5

71.8

69.8

69.7

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.6

93.2

90.7

89.6

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Wind

16

16

17

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

33

32

33

32

Coal

19

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.97

6.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.00

6.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.62

7.99

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.05

6.41

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.58

7.01

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.44

10.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.80

7.34

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.30

6.65

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.67

5.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.75

93.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.50

51.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

57.25

49.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

93.00

82.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

54.75

63.67

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.50

58.50

Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, exposing EU confusion

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular