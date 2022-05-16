US Markets

U.S. natgas futures jump 5% on strong LNG exports, Texas heat wave

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a one-week high on Monday as higher European prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong even though Europe has more gas in storage compared with normal than the United States.

Also supporting U.S. prices, power demand in Texas was expected to soar to a monthly record on Monday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another spring heat wave.

Traders noted U.S. prices were up despite a 5% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were up 39.5 cents, or 5.2%, to $8.058 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5.

U.S. gas speculators, however, cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row last week to the lowest since June 2020 as recent interest rate rises cause investors to exit risky assets like commodities, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

U.S. gas futures were up about 119% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.2 bcfd this week to 88.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 8.2 bcfd on Sunday from about 8.1 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast)

Week ended May 6 (Actual)

Year ago May 13

Five-year average May 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+76

+71

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,729

1,643

2,090

2,042

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.3%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.83

7.66

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.69

30.45

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

21.58

23.53

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

33

29

43

49

52

U.S. GFS CDDs

121

131

86

96

93

U.S. GFS TDDs

154

160

129

145

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.2

95.2

95.4

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.8

7.9

7.2

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.2

103.0

103.3

99.2

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.1

6.2

6.1

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.0

12.3

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.0

4.9

5.0

4.9

5.6

U.S. Residential

7.0

4.7

4.5

4.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

31.2

30.2

25.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.7

20.9

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

68.2

67.2

63.0

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.3

89.2

88.4

81.7

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Wind

8

15

13

16

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

34

36

33

33

Coal

20

18

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.75

7.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.91

6.64

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.04

9.05

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.68

6.63

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.31

7.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.39

7.15

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.60

7.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.35

6.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.88

5.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

81.25

70.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

97.25

98.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

245.75

195.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.50

55.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.75

50.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

56.50

54.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

