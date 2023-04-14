U.S. natgas futures jump 5% on short covering

Recasts, adds comments and updates prices

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures reversed course to climb 5% on Friday, helped by a bout of short covering following the recent slide below the key $2 technical level and forecasts for slightly colder weather than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) jumped 9.3 cents, or 4.6%, to $2.10 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) by 0125 EDT.

"There's a lot of fundamental and technical support around the $2.00 mark so any positive news coming out of the weather outlooks which shifted slightly cooler and we're up," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.8 bcfd next week.

However, "the market is also keeping an eye on outages at some of the LNG terminals. That's certainly going to help pull gas demand back here" Cunningham said.

Refinitiv estimated that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

Prices fell 4% in the last session. For the week, prices are up about 4.9% so far.

"We are maintaining a view that a $1 price handle will prove too tempting for well-capitalized major hedge accounts or funds to ignore with some scale-down speculative buying likely especially if export demand improves and gas production further stalls," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv estimated 117 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday utilities put a near-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The Biden administration on Thursday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG project, a document showed, as the United States competes with Russia to ship natural gas from the Arctic to Asia.

Week ended April 14(Forecast) Week ended April 7(Actual) Year ago April 14 Five-year average April 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 65 25 47 41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,920 1,855 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 23.1% 18.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.97 2.12 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.29 13.65 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.60 12.62 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 117 103 163 141 143 U.S. GFS CDDs 41 33 41 40 37 U.S. GFS TDDs 158 136 204 181 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.1 100.3 - 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.9 7.1 - 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 107.0 107.4 - 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.1 - 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.0 4.9 - 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 14.3 13.7 - 7.1 U.S. Commercial 9.3 6.8 7.0 - 8.7 U.S. Residential 13.4 8.5 8.8 - 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 28.5 29.8 - 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.3 21.5 - 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 - 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 2.0 - 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 72.1 74.1 - 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 101.8 93.3 94.8 - 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Wind 13 16 14 14 15 Solar 5 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 38 39 37 37 Coal 14 15 16 17 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.04 2.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.35 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.07 5.82 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.56 1.80 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.70 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.22 8.25 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.35 0.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.10 2.26 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 36.50 32.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.25 40.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.25 19.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 113.86 89.22 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.75 45.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 44.00 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan and Richard Chang) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.