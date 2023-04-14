US Markets

U.S. natgas futures jump 5% on short covering

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

April 14, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds comments and updates prices

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures reversed course to climb 5% on Friday, helped by a bout of short covering following the recent slide below the key $2 technical level and forecasts for slightly colder weather than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) jumped 9.3 cents, or 4.6%, to $2.10 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) by 0125 EDT.

"There's a lot of fundamental and technical support around the $2.00 mark so any positive news coming out of the weather outlooks which shifted slightly cooler and we're up," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.8 bcfd next week.

However, "the market is also keeping an eye on outages at some of the LNG terminals. That's certainly going to help pull gas demand back here" Cunningham said.

Refinitiv estimated that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

Prices fell 4% in the last session. For the week, prices are up about 4.9% so far.

"We are maintaining a view that a $1 price handle will prove too tempting for well-capitalized major hedge accounts or funds to ignore with some scale-down speculative buying likely especially if export demand improves and gas production further stalls," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv estimated 117 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday utilities put a near-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The Biden administration on Thursday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG project, a document showed, as the United States competes with Russia to ship natural gas from the Arctic to Asia.

Week ended April 14(Forecast)

Week ended April 7(Actual)

Year ago April 14

Five-year average April 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

65

25

47

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,920

1,855

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

23.1%

18.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.97

2.12

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.29

13.65

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.60

12.62

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

117

103

163

141

143

U.S. GFS CDDs

41

33

41

40

37

U.S. GFS TDDs

158

136

204

181

180

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.9

100.1

100.3

-

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.9

7.1

-

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

107.0

107.4

-

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.1

-

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.0

4.9

-

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

14.3

13.7

-

7.1

U.S. Commercial

9.3

6.8

7.0

-

8.7

U.S. Residential

13.4

8.5

8.8

-

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

28.5

29.8

-

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.9

21.3

21.5

-

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

5.0

-

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

2.0

-

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.8

72.1

74.1

-

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

101.8

93.3

94.8

-

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Wind

13

16

14

14

15

Solar

5

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

38

39

37

37

Coal

14

15

16

17

16

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.04

2.22

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.35

1.58

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.07

5.82

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.31

1.47

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.56

1.80

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.35

1.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.22

8.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.35

0.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.10

2.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.50

32.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.25

40.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.25

19.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

113.86

89.22

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

42.75

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.50

44.00

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan and Richard Chang)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.