U.S. natgas futures jump 5% on output drop, record power use in Texas
June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Wednesday, erasing most of the prior session's losses, as preliminary data showed a drop in output and power demand in Texas hit monthly record highs.
That price increase came despite forecasts for lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Power use in Texas reached the highest level on record for the month of May on Tuesday and will likely break the June record on Wednesday as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.
After dropping about 7% on Tuesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 40.1 cents, or 4.9%, to $8.546 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT).
That put U.S. gas futures up about 129% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Even with much bigger supply worries in Europe, traders noted U.S. futures gained about 14% over the past month, while European prices were down about 9% during that time as Russia keeps sending gas supplies by pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering lots of cargoes.
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 95.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output dropped by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary 92.9 bcfd on Wednesday. That would be the biggest one-day drop since early February, but traders noted first of the month declines are often revised higher.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.8 bcfd this week to 86.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 6.8 bcfd on Tuesday from 7.5 bcfd on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 43% of full capacity.
That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 27 (Forecast)
Week ended May 20 (Actual)
Year ago May 27
Five-year average May 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+91
+80
+100
+100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,903
1,812
2,299
2,239
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.0%
-15.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.29
8.15
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.72
27.37
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.08
22.63
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
12
13
21
22
24
U.S. GFS CDDs
167
164
142
133
132
U.S. GFS TDDs
179
177
163
155
156
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
95.3
95.8
92.7
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.3
7.4
7.4
7.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.7
103.2
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.7
2.7
2.6
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.1
6.6
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
12.5
11.0
4.3
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.6
4.6
4.9
4.7
U.S. Residential
4.6
4.0
3.8
4.5
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
27.3
27.4
29.4
28.1
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.9
20.7
20.8
21.0
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.4
63.3
65.2
65.1
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
86.0
84.8
86.4
85.3
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Wind
17
12
12
15
13
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
30
37
37
34
36
Coal
18
20
20
18
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.46
8.30
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.78
7.78
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.47
9.50
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.58
6.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.06
7.78
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.15
7.92
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.03
8.57
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.78
7.34
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.92
4.99
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
74.00
71.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
113.50
64.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
95.00
70.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.33
50.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
73.75
70.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
79.00
81.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))
