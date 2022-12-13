U.S. natgas futures jump 5% on colder weather forecasts for late December

Adds latest prices
Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a two-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand through at least the end of December.
That colder weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage than usual in coming weeks. Gas stockpiles were about 1.6% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market was whether Freeport LNG would restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas at the end of the year. Demand for gas will rise once the plant, which can turn 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, returns to service.
Some analysts, however, do not expect the Freeport plant to return until January, February or later because it will likely take federal regulators longer than Freeport expects to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), one of the regulators that must approve Freeport's restart, called on the company to respond to a lengthy list of requirements, raising new hurdles to its efforts to resume operations.
The Freeport plant shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
Despite growing analysts' expectations that Freeport will not return until 2023, a couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico since at least early November to pick up LNG from the plant. There are also a few vessels sailing toward the plant, with Elisa Larus expected to arrive in late December and Point Fortin and Prism Agility expected in early January.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 34.8 cents, or 5.3%, to settle at $6.935 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 29.
That also put the front-month up for a fifth day in a row for the first time since September. So far this week, the contract has not been able to remain above the 200-day moving average, a point of key technical resistance.
U.S. gas futures are up about 86% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.8 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 123.2 bcfd this week to 145.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.1 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. That remains below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.
The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Dec 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 2 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 9
Five-year average Dec 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-42
-21
-83
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,420
3,462
3,430
3,427
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.2%
-1.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.77
6.59
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
42.40
42.04
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.93
33.37
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
516
504
326
390
411
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
13
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
518
506
339
395
415
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
100.2
100.5
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
9.2
10.0
8.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.9
109.3
110.6
104.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.5
3.7
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.0
5.4
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.4
12.5
11.9
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.5
14.9
20.0
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
21.8
24.7
34.8
20.3
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
30.5
34.2
27.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.1
24.4
26.9
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
3.3
2.7
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
97.6
102.3
124.4
91.6
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
117.9
123.2
145.7
112.7
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Wind
7
9
15
9
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
39
35
39
41
Coal
21
20
19
20
18
Nuclear
22
21
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.73
4.98
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
9.50
5.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
38.78
45.37
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.68
4.68
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.72
4.92
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
19.50
12.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
45.38
46.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.41
2.94
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.85
4.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
148.75
81.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
83.50
48.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
45.50
42.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
347.50
466.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
358.50
475.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
360.25
235.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.