U.S. natgas futures jump 5% ahead of options expiration

Updates with late U.S. trading

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Monday from a 11-week low in the prior session in volatile trade with the expiration of the July contract options.

"Over the past twelve months, the front-month natural gas contract has increased in eight of twelve occurrences on options expiration day," analysts at energy advisory EBW Analytics said in a note.

That price jump came despite rising output and forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected due in part to a drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the shutdown of Freeport LNG's Texas plant.

Analysts said the Freeport shutdown on June 8 should allow U.S. utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles for next winter, but will reduce the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world.

That is a problem for Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would make about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) of additional gas available to the U.S. market. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 28.1 cents, or 4.5%, to settle at $6.501 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 6.

Traders said gas futures rose after bouncing off technical support around $6 per mmBtu.

Futures for August NGQ22, which will soon be the front month, were up about 5% to $6.57 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures were up about 74% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $41 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has slid to 95.1 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output rose to 96.1 bcfd on Saturday, its highest since December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 93.9 bcfd this week to 96.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen from an average of 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.2 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Russia has kept pipeline exports around 3.7 bcfd since the middle of June on the three main lines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany), and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with a recent high of 6.5 bcfd about two weeks ago, and an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, and down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 52% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 13% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Jun 24 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 17 (Actual) Year ago Jun 24 Five-year average Jun 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +70 +74 +73 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,239 2,169 2,547 2,573 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.0% -13.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.14 6.22 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 41.07 40.12 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.10 37.13 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 2 2 5 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 220 223 202 197 189 U.S. GFS TDDs 224 225 204 202 195 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 95.8 96.1 91.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.7 7.7 8.0 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.9 103.5 103.8 99.0 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 10.6 10.5 11.3 11.1 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 37.9 39.3 41.0 39.5 32.8 U.S. Industrial 21.0 21.0 20.9 20.8 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.8 75.1 76.7 74.9 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 93.9 96.3 94.8 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Wind 12 8 12 Solar 3 5 4 Hydro 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 36 Coal 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.80 6.54 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.74 5.63 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.49 8.08 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.38 5.68 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.88 6.36 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.95 5.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.57 7.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.50 6.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.63 4.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 67.75 61.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 99.25 95.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 86.00 111.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 66.00 2.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 73.50 74.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 71.00 74.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Chizu Nomiyama) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

