U.S. natgas futures jump 12% to two-week high on colder forecasts

Adds latest prices, quote

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 12% to a two-week high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and more demand than previously expected and the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland.

"The price rebound stems from the combination of oversold technical conditions, a colder outlook for mid-November, and speculative money flows moving back into ... gas futures," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

Gelber also noted there were other looming bullish factors, including the expected return of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas in coming weeks, the possibility of a railroad worker strike in mid-to-late November and concerns about falling Mississippi River water levels.

The possible rail strike and the reduction in Mississippi water levels could both threaten coal deliveries to U.S. utilities, forcing power generators to burn more gas.

Last week, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen union, representing more than 6,000 members, said workers voted against ratifying a national tentative agreement reached in mid-September, the second union not to approve the deal.

Low water levels on the Mississippi River are likely to persist this winter as drier-than-normal weather is expected across the southern United States and Gulf Coast.

Freeport LNG said it still expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant in Texas to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 1 and Grace Freesia on Nov. 27.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 67.1 cents, or 11.8%, to settle at $6.355 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Oct. 14.

That was the biggest daily percentage gain for the front-month since mid-July when it rose by 14%.

For the month, the contract fell about 6% in October after falling about 26% in September.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures are still up about 70% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $23 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put TTF on track for its lowest close since mid-February. TTF closed at a record high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 in September.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.3 bcfd this week to 101.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has slid to 11.3 bcfd so far in October due to the Cove Point outage, down from 11.5 bcfd in September. That is well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 21 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 28

Five-year average Oct 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+52

+66

+45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,490

3,394

3,602

3,636

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-4.0%

-5.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.29

5.68

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.65

31.97

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.16

30.49

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

187

158

221

228

233

U.S. GFS CDDs

20

18

9

20

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

107

176

230

248

250

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.1

99.7

100.1

95.8

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.8

7.7

8.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

107.6

107.8

104.5

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.6

5.4

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

12.3

11.6

10.6

5.6

U.S. Commercial

7.5

7.9

9.2

9.8

6.8

U.S. Residential

9.4

10.4

12.8

13.8

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

28.4

29.9

29.3

29.3

29.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.6

23.1

23.2

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.1

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.8

77.9

81.5

83.2

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

94.2

98.3

101.2

101.8

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Wind

8

15

11

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

37

39

41

41

Coal

20

18

19

18

18

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.02

5.30

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.42

4.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.70

7.39

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.20

4.35

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.47

4.92

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.75

4.78

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.75

5.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.23

0.76

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.50

0.84

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

48.75

50.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.75

64.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

54.50

41.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

71.25

63.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.50

49.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.25

51.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Tomasz Janowski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.