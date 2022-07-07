U.S. natgas futures jump 12% on small storage build, hot weather
July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 12% to a one-week high on Thursday on a much smaller-than-expected storage build last week, when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave.
Even before the government released the storage report, traders noted prices were already up about 5% because last week's heat wave was still affecting much of the country this week - power demand in Texas has continued to break all-time high records - and gas output has dropped over the past couple of days.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 1.
That was much lower than the 74 bcf that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 25 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 60 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.311 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.2% below the five-year average of 2.633 tcf for this time of the year.
That smaller-than-expected storage build came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States since it shut on June 8.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery were up 67 cents, or 12.2%, to $6.180 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since June 29.
That also puts the front-month on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since early February when it jumped about 16%.
So far this year, the contract is up about 65% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $55 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1.
Since mid-June, Russia has exported around 3.7 bcfd of gas on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. NG/EU
That is down from around 6.5 bcfd in early June and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 95.9 bcfd so far in July from 95.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Over the past two days, however, output was on track to drop 2.4 bcfd to a preliminary three-week low of 94.2 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 96.2 bcfd this week to 99.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has held at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as in June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.
The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Having that extra gas in the United States during the Freeport outage has already caused U.S. prices to drop about 40% from nearly a 14-year high above $9 per mmBtu in early June, just before the LNG plant shut.
Week ended Jul 1 (Actual)
Week ended Jun 24 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 1
Five-year average Jul 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+60
+82
+25
+60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,311
2,251
2,572
2,633
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-12.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.60
5.51
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
53.38
51.92
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.61
40.10
13.77
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
2
3
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
236
238
197
207
201
U.S. GFS TDDs
227
240
200
210
205
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.5
95.9
96.3
93.3
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
8.0
8.0
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
103.6
104.2
101.3
93.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.0
6.1
6.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
10.6
11.2
10.9
11.1
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
39.6
41.2
43.8
37.1
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.9
21.0
20.8
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
76.7
79.7
72.4
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
94.3
96.2
99.0
92.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Week ended Jun 24
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Wind
12
8
Solar
3
5
Hydro
7
7
Other
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
Coal
20
20
Nuclear
17
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.65
5.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.10
5.31
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.35
6.40
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.00
5.04
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.32
5.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.28
6.16
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.46
5.48
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.38
5.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.84
3.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.75
62.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
111.50
124.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
115.00
73.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.00
45.94
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.50
55.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.00
55.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
