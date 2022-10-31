U.S. natgas futures jump 10% to two-week high on rising LNG exports

Adds latest prices

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 10% to a two-week high on Monday on forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland.

Traders said the market largely ignored record output and forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected, which should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage longer than usual through at least mid-November.

The market was also still waiting for the return of Freeport LNG's 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant in Texas. Freeport has said it expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion.

At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 1 and Grace Freesia on Nov. 27.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 56.8 cents, or 10.0%, to $6.252 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 14.

That also put the front-month on track for its biggest daily percentage increase since mid-July when it rose by 14%.

For the month, the contract was on track to decline about 7% after falling about 26% last month.

With gas prices down for nine of the past 10 weeks, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Despite recent weeks of declines, U.S. gas futures are still up about 68% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $27 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put TTF on track for its lowest close since mid-June. TTF closed at a record high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 in September.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.3 bcfd this week to 101.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has slid to 11.3 bcfd so far in October due to the Cove Point outage, down from 11.5 bcfd in September. That is well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 21 (Actual) Year ago Oct 28 Five-year average Oct 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +96 +52 +66 +45 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,490 3,394 3,602 3,636 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.0% -5.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.29 5.68 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.65 31.97 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 30.16 30.49 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 187 158 221 228 233 U.S. GFS CDDs 20 18 9 20 17 U.S. GFS TDDs 107 176 230 248 250 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.1 99.7 100.1 95.8 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.8 7.7 8.7 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.7 107.6 107.8 104.5 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.6 5.4 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.4 12.3 11.6 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 7.5 7.9 9.2 9.8 6.8 U.S. Residential 9.4 10.4 12.8 13.8 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 28.4 29.9 29.3 29.3 29.0 U.S. Industrial 22.6 22.6 23.1 23.2 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.1 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.8 77.9 81.5 83.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 94.2 98.3 101.2 101.8 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Wind 8 15 11 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 37 39 41 41 Coal 20 18 19 18 18 Nuclear 21 19 19 19 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.02 5.30 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.42 4.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.70 7.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.20 4.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.47 4.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.75 4.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.75 5.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.23 0.76 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.50 0.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.75 50.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 47.75 64.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.50 41.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 71.25 63.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 55.50 49.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.25 51.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

