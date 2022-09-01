U.S. natgas futures hold tight range ahead of storage report
Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ticked higher on Thursday, but held a tight range as the market awaited a federal government report expected to show last week's storage build was much bigger than normal.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were up 9.2 cents, or 1%, to $9.22 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT).
Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities added 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 26. That compares with an increase of 21 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year average increase of 46 bcf. EIA/GAS
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.637 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 11.5% below the five-year average for this time of the year.
However, "a further reduction in the supply shortfall will likely prove limited through the rest of this month while the expected re-start of Freeport LNG in November could take over from there in keeping overall demand quite stout in offering limited allowance for a colder than normal winter," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
The restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.
The second-biggest LNG export plant in the United States was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mostly down on Thursday morning due to comfortable storage levels, price cap concerns and continued EU gas demand reduction proposals. NG/EU
Russia halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.
Globally, gas was trading around $69 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $54 in Asia JKMc1.
Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 26
Five-year average Aug 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+58
+60
+21
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,637
2,579
2,868
2,978
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.13
9.08
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
69.46
76.78
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
53.95
58.75
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
6
3
4
12
19
U.S. GFS CDDs
180
167
163
162
142
U.S. GFS TDDs
186
170
167
174
161
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.0
98.2
98.4
91.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.7
7.4
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
104.7
105.9
105.8
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.1
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.6
6.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.9
10.7
10.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.5
3.7
U.S. Power Plant
41.4
42.9
41.8
36.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.7
79.4
78.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
96.8
98.1
96.6
92.3
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sept 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Wind
8
5
6
6
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
44
42
45
42
Coal
21
22
22
22
21
Nuclear
17
18
19
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.93
9.10
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.47
8.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.28
10.30
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.11
8.23
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.51
8.46
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.41
8.61
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
15.97
13.87
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.01
8.03
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.22
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
78.75
98.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
111.00
111.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
96.25
106.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
1039.70
220.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
208.50
178.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
188.75
181.50
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
