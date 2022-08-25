U.S. natgas futures hold tight range ahead of storage report

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures steadied into a tight range on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-normal storage build last week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 4.5 cents, or 0.5%, to $9.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT).

Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities added 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19. That compares with an increase of 32 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year average increase of 46 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.577 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.1% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but have since retreated slightly after Freeport LNG said it now expects initial production to resume at its fire-hit Texas export plant only in November, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate of October.

The second-biggest LNG export plant in the United States was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.

"Gas (is) consolidating within tight range as it further digests delayed Freeport restart amidst only modest support from (the) weather factor," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

But any significant storm activity near the Gulf of Mexico could preclude a significant reduction in the storage deficit until late September, it added.

Gas was trading around $87 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $66 in Asia JKMc1.

Elsewhere, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose to their highest since March on Thursday in anticipation of Norwegian outages in September, lower French nuclear output and uncertainty about Russian gas flows after scheduled maintenance next week. NG/EU

"The biggest threat to the energy sector's strong performance is the combination of a deep recession eroding demand and a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine sending EU gas prices sharply lower in anticipation of flows from Russia normalizing," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said last week the country would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.

Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 19

Five-year average Aug 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+58

+18

+32

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,577

2,519

2,847

2,932

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.1%

-12.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.24

9.25

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

87.33

79.56

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

66.26

56.33

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

5

4

7

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

147

191

190

178

160

U.S. GFS TDDs

151

196

194

185

171

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

96.8

97.1

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.7

7.7

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.6

104.8

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.1

10.9

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

41.2

41.8

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

77.5

78.4

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

96.6

97.4

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

5

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

44

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

18

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.27

9.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.82

9.41

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.10

10.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.44

8.99

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.76

9.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.09

9.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.83

10.07

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.17

8.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.27

1.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

107.00

119.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

125.50

124.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

118.33

96.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

102.25

103.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

105.25

107.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

108.50

109.75

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

