U.S. natgas futures hold tight range ahead of storage report
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures steadied into a tight range on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-normal storage build last week.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 4.5 cents, or 0.5%, to $9.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT).
Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities added 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19. That compares with an increase of 32 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year average increase of 46 bcf. EIA/GAS
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.577 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.1% below the five-year average for this time of the year.
Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but have since retreated slightly after Freeport LNG said it now expects initial production to resume at its fire-hit Texas export plant only in November, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate of October.
The second-biggest LNG export plant in the United States was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.
"Gas (is) consolidating within tight range as it further digests delayed Freeport restart amidst only modest support from (the) weather factor," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
But any significant storm activity near the Gulf of Mexico could preclude a significant reduction in the storage deficit until late September, it added.
Gas was trading around $87 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $66 in Asia JKMc1.
Elsewhere, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose to their highest since March on Thursday in anticipation of Norwegian outages in September, lower French nuclear output and uncertainty about Russian gas flows after scheduled maintenance next week. NG/EU
"The biggest threat to the energy sector's strong performance is the combination of a deep recession eroding demand and a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine sending EU gas prices sharply lower in anticipation of flows from Russia normalizing," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note.
Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said last week the country would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.
Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+58
+18
+32
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,577
2,519
2,847
2,932
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.1%
-12.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.24
9.25
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
87.33
79.56
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
66.26
56.33
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
5
4
7
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
147
191
190
178
160
U.S. GFS TDDs
151
196
194
185
171
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
96.8
97.1
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.7
7.7
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.6
104.8
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.1
10.9
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
41.2
41.8
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
77.5
78.4
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
96.6
97.4
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
5
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
44
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
18
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.27
9.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.82
9.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.10
10.74
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.44
8.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.76
9.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.09
9.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.83
10.07
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.17
8.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.27
1.95
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
107.00
119.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
125.50
124.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
118.33
96.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
102.25
103.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
105.25
107.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
108.50
109.75
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.