U.S. natgas futures hold steady

April 11, 2023

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday, while analysts expect higher supply and a milder weather outlook to limit any near-term gains.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) edged up 1.4 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $2.186 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising by 8% in the previous session, driven by short covering.

"Prices will likely trade in a range due to lack of news on both the supply and demand side. The market continues to be over-supplied while April and May are not very big weather driven demand months," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"If we cycle out of the maintenance season faster than normal, it could be bearish for prices, but if maintenance season continue for longer, then market may not be over-supplied anymore," DiDona added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday projected an increase in U.S. natural gas production in 2023 in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

The EIA said dry gas production will rise to 100.87 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 101.58 bcfd in 2024 from a record 98.11 bcfd in 2022.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

"We still see the May contract trading range bounded largely by about $1.95 on the downside and $2.25 on the upside," said Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

"The expected expansion in the storage surplus, possibly through the rest of this month, is apt to be a bearish dynamic that this gas market will have difficulty ignoring."

Climate ministers of the Group of Seven countries have backtracked for now on earlier language touting growing future demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), instead noting there may be "considerable uncertainty" for consumption.

Week ended April 7(Forecast)

Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)

Year ago April 7

Five-year average April 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

27

-23

8

28

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,857

1,830

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19%

19.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.20

2.17

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.17

-

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.63

12.63

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

91

94

160

151

154

U.S. GFS CDDs

20

21

41

37

34

U.S. GFS TDDs

111

115

201

188

188

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.9

100.3

100.7

-

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

7.0

7.3

-

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

107.3

107.9

-

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.2

2.1

-

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.0

5.0

-

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

14.0

14.1

-

7.1

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.8

7.4

-

8.7

U.S. Residential

13.4

10.2

9.7

-

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

30.0

29.2

-

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.9

21.5

21.5

-

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

-

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

-

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.8

76.6

74.9

-

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

101.8

97.7

96.1

-

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Wind

12

16

14

14

15

Solar

4

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

38

39

37

37

Coal

14

15

16

17

16

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.15

2.18

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.57

1.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.96

5.59

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.50

1.79

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.93

2.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.75

2.09

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.50

8.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.25

1.55

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.35

2.48

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.50

27.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.25

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.00

24.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

99.50

96.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

82.00

49.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.25

45.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker)

