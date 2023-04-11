U.S. natgas futures hold steady

Adds EIA forecast and closing prices

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday, while analysts expect higher supply and a milder weather outlook to limit any near-term gains.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) edged up 1.4 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $2.186 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising by 8% in the previous session, driven by short covering.

"Prices will likely trade in a range due to lack of news on both the supply and demand side. The market continues to be over-supplied while April and May are not very big weather driven demand months," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"If we cycle out of the maintenance season faster than normal, it could be bearish for prices, but if maintenance season continue for longer, then market may not be over-supplied anymore," DiDona added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday projected an increase in U.S. natural gas production in 2023 in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

The EIA said dry gas production will rise to 100.87 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 101.58 bcfd in 2024 from a record 98.11 bcfd in 2022.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

"We still see the May contract trading range bounded largely by about $1.95 on the downside and $2.25 on the upside," said Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

"The expected expansion in the storage surplus, possibly through the rest of this month, is apt to be a bearish dynamic that this gas market will have difficulty ignoring."

Climate ministers of the Group of Seven countries have backtracked for now on earlier language touting growing future demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), instead noting there may be "considerable uncertainty" for consumption.

Week ended April 7(Forecast) Week ended Mar 31 (Actual) Year ago April 7 Five-year average April 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 27 -23 8 28 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,857 1,830 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19% 19.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.20 2.17 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.17 - 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.63 12.63 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 91 94 160 151 154 U.S. GFS CDDs 20 21 41 37 34 U.S. GFS TDDs 111 115 201 188 188 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.3 100.7 - 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 7.0 7.3 - 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 107.3 107.9 - 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.1 - 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.0 5.0 - 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 14.0 14.1 - 7.1 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.8 7.4 - 8.7 U.S. Residential 13.4 10.2 9.7 - 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 30.0 29.2 - 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.5 21.5 - 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 - 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 - 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 76.6 74.9 - 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 101.8 97.7 96.1 - 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Wind 12 16 14 14 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 38 39 37 37 Coal 14 15 16 17 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.15 2.18 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.57 1.99 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.96 5.59 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.50 1.79 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.93 2.00 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 2.09 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.50 8.25 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.25 1.55 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.35 2.48 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.50 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.25 28.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 99.50 96.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 82.00 49.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.25 45.25 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

