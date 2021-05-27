U.S. natgas futures hold near one-week high ahead of storage report

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday to a fresh one-week high as the front-month contract rolled to the higher cost July delivery month and on forecasts for slightly more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price move came ahead of the release of a report expected to show last week's storage increase was bigger-than-usual because the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined for mostly seasonal maintenance.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 104 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 21. That compares with an increase of 105 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 91 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.204 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 3.2% below the five-year average of 2.278 tcf for this time of year.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 2.9 cents, or 1.0%, from where the July NGN21 contract closed on Wednesday to $2.998 per million British thermal units at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT). That was still up about 1% from where the June contract settled when it was the front-month, putting the new front-month on track for its highest close since May 18 for a second day in a row.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That, however, is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With milder weather on the horizon and the U.S. Memorial Day holiday coming this weekend, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would ease from 83.6 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly higher than Refinitiv predicted on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them, including small reductions in feedgas to Corpus Christi in Texas and Cameron in Louisiana over the past couple of days.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices near their highest since September 2018 and Asian JKMc1 prices near $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can provide.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 21 (Forecast)

Week ended May 14 (Actual)

Year ago May 21

Five-year average May 21

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+104

+71

+105

+91

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.02

2.96

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.21

9.51

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.63

10.60

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

25

23

34

49

33

U.S. GFS CDDs

140

138

100

89

110

U.S. GFS TDDs

165

161

134

138

143

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

91.2

91.3

86.0

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

6.3

6.6

6.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.1

97.5

97.9

92.8

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.1

6.1

4.9

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.4

10.5

10.4

6.2

3.2

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.9

4.8

4.6

5.5

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.5

4.4

3.9

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.2

27.6

26.7

30.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.5

21.6

21.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

62.7

64.8

63.9

66.1

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

81.2

83.6

82.7

79.3

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

2.87

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.41

2.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.75

3.85

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.22

2.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.80

2.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.30

2.51

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.05

4.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.50

2.45

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.50

32.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.00

27.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.50

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

26.75

37.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.00

26.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

27.00

33.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.