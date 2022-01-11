US Markets
U.S. natgas futures hold near five-week high as Northeast freezes

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures held near a five-week high on Tuesday on the coldest day of the winter so far in the Northeast region.

That lack of price movement came despite a 3% decline in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures.

U.S. gas futures followed European prices about two thirds of the time during the last quarter as utilities scrambled for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month gas futures NGc1 remained unchanged at $4.080 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:12 a.m. EST (1312 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 3.

In the spot market, power prices in New England for Tuesday jumped to their highest since January 2018 as homes and businesses cranked up their heaters to escape the region's coldest day of the winter.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to cause well freeze-offs and other production declines in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 132.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday, while the outlook for next week was higher.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record of 150.9 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019, and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021, just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.1 bcfd this month, just below the 12.2-bcfd record in December.

With gas prices around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

So global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast)

Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 7

Five-year average Jan. 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-166

-31

-153

-144

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,029

3,195

3,196

2,955

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+2.5%

+3.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.02

4.08

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.89

28.21

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.27

33.95

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

488

478

406

441

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

489

479

413

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

94.7

95.0

92.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.8

8.4

9.6

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.6

103.4

102.1

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.3

5.3

5.5

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.3

12.4

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

17.9

18.8

19.2

16.6

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.5

31.8

32.5

28.1

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

28.4

27.1

30.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.5

25.7

25.8

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

3.0

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

112.6

112.3

108.2

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

128.9

132.8

132.6

127.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Wind

15

12

12

12

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

8

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

29

34

33

36

34

Coal

23

21

20

19

18

Nuclear

21

20

23

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.16

3.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

13.25

8.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.00

4.92

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.60

3.43

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.95

3.93

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

20.50

23.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.25

4.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.77

3.44

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.53

3.65

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

186.25

158.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.50

28.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

41.50

37.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.63

55.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.00

30.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.25

48.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

