U.S. natgas futures hold near five-week high as Northeast freezes

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a five-week high on Tuesday on the coldest day of the winter so far in the Northeast region.

That lack of price movement came despite a 3% decline in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures.

U.S. gas futures followed European prices about two thirds of the time during the last quarter as utilities scrambled for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month gas futures NGc1 remained unchanged at $4.080 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:12 a.m. EST (1312 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 3.

In the spot market, power prices in New England for Tuesday jumped to their highest since January 2018 as homes and businesses cranked up their heaters to escape the region's coldest day of the winter.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to cause well freeze-offs and other production declines in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 132.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday, while the outlook for next week was higher.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record of 150.9 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019, and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021, just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.1 bcfd this month, just below the 12.2-bcfd record in December.

With gas prices around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

So global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast) Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 7 Five-year average Jan. 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -166 -31 -153 -144 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,029 3,195 3,196 2,955 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +2.5% +3.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.02 4.08 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.89 28.21 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.27 33.95 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 488 478 406 441 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 489 479 413 445 449 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 94.7 95.0 92.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.8 8.4 9.6 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 103.6 103.4 102.1 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.3 5.3 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.9 12.3 12.4 10.7 5.2 U.S. Commercial 17.9 18.8 19.2 16.6 16.6 U.S. Residential 30.5 31.8 32.5 28.1 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 28.4 27.1 30.2 26.6 U.S. Industrial 25.5 25.7 25.8 25.5 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 112.6 112.3 108.2 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 128.9 132.8 132.6 127.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 14 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Week ended Dec 24 Week ended Dec 17 Wind 15 12 12 12 15 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 29 34 33 36 34 Coal 23 21 20 19 18 Nuclear 21 20 23 22 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.16 3.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 13.25 8.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.00 4.92 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.60 3.43 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.95 3.93 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 20.50 23.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.25 4.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.77 3.44 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.53 3.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 186.25 158.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 28.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 41.50 37.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.63 55.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.00 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.25 48.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

