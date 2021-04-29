U.S. natgas futures hold near 9-wk high ahead of storage report

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a nine-week high on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a much smaller than usual storage build during last week's colder than normal weather.

That lack of price movement comes despite forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected, continued near record exports and declining output due to routine spring pipeline maintenance.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added just 11 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 23. That compares with an increase of 66 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 67 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 1.894 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.3% below the five-year average of 1.938 tcf for this time of year.

Some traders noted last week's cold could have boosted heating by so much that utilities may have taken the unusual step of pulling gas from storage. The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGM21 for June delivery fell 1.7 cents, or 0.6%, from where they were trading on Wednesday to $2.943 per million British thermal units at 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT) on Thursday.

Even though the June contract was down from where it was trading on Wednesday, it was still up about 0.9% from where the May contract closed on Wednesday when it was the front-month. That puts the front-month NGc1 on track to close at its highest since Feb. 22 for a second day in a row.

It also keeps the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since August 2020.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slipped to an average of 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 91.5 bcfd in March due to routine spring pipeline maintenance. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.5 bcfd this week to 87.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those estimates were higher than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday due to a slight cool down in forecasts.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, putting it on track to top the monthly record of 11.2 bcfd in March.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv data shows.

Week ended Apr 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 16 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 23

Five-year average Apr 23

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+11

+38

+66

+67

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.96

2.90

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.84

7.70

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.60

8.60

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

73

66

122

98

96

U.S. GFS CDDs

75

76

53

57

51

U.S. GFS TDDs

132

132

175

155

148

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.4

91.1

91.2

90.2

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.5

6.6

6.6

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.5

97.6

97.7

96.8

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.4

2.4

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.1

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.6

11.4

11.4

7.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

9.1

6.9

6.0

7.1

8.2

U.S. Residential

12.6

8.5

6.5

8.7

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

25.5

26.6

25.5

23.7

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.2

22.0

22.1

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.1

69.6

67.5

69.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.1

89.5

87.3

84.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.98

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.35

2.41

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.01

4.19

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.24

2.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.79

2.71

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.45

2.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.50

3.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.71

2.57

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.75

28.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.00

28.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.00

38.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

42.00

36.55

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

32.75

29.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

33.25

27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

