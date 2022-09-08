U.S. natgas futures hold near 4-week low ahead of storage report
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a four-week low on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller-than-usual as power generators burned lots of gas to produce power during a heat wave.
That heat was still baking the U.S. West. California's power grid urged customers to conserve energy for a ninth day in a row on Thursday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave lingering over the drought-stricken region since the start of September.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Sept. 2. That compares with an increase of 48 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 65 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.694 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.5% below the five-year average of 3.043 tcf for this time of the year.
The small storage increase came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 2.7 cents, or 0.3%, to $7.815 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 8.
That also put the front-month on track to decline for a fourth day in a row for the first time since December 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a third consecutive day for the first time since early July.
So far this year, gas futures were up about 110% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $60 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $55 in Asia JKMc1.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged just 1.4 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.2 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 97.4 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.2 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 2(Forecast)
Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 2
Five-year average Sep 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+54
+61
+48
+65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,694
2,640
2,916
3,043
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-11.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.86
7.84
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
59.47
61.39
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
55.20
54.69
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
10
11
6
20
30
U.S. GFS CDDs
153
154
151
144
122
U.S. GFS TDDs
163
165
157
164
152
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
99.2
99.5
91.9
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.8
7.8
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.1
107.0
107.3
100.0
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.6
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.6
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.3
10.5
11.0
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.6
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.0
42.0
38.5
33.9
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.3
20.8
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.5
78.6
75.2
70.1
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
98.1
97.4
93.3
89.6
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Wind
5
7
5
6
6
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
44
44
42
45
Coal
21
21
22
22
22
Nuclear
18
17
18
19
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.12
8.52
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.59
7.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.12
9.95
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.29
7.62
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.61
7.92
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.65
7.95
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
13.04
13.52
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.45
7.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.27
3.18
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
75.00
79.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
101.00
95.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
103.00
95.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
300.00
243.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
375.50
1,000.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
375.50
550.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.