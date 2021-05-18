U.S. natgas futures hold near 3-month high despite warmer forecasts

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month high on Tuesday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That warmth was expected to prompt power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity to meet rising air conditioning use.

Traders, however, noted that declines in exports and a small increase in output were keeping prices in check.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were unchanged at $3.105 per million British thermal units at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 17.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the weather warming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 80.9 bcfd this week to 85.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday due mostly to a decline in exports.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipes that supply them.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 14 (Forecast)

Week ended May 7 (Actual)

Year ago May 14

Five-year average May 14

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+60

+75

+84

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.11

3.06

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.09

9.44

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.33

10.45

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

23

23

34

49

50

U.S. GFS CDDs

128

121

100

89

89

U.S. GFS TDDs

151

144

134

138

139

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.9

90.9

91.2

85.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.2

6.4

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.2

97.7

92.1

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.0

5.0

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

10.5

10.9

6.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.6

5.0

4.8

5.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.9

4.8

4.5

5.5

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.8

24.8

29.0

27.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.5

21.4

21.4

21.4

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.2

62.4

66.2

65.7

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.4

80.9

85.2

78.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.99

2.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.55

2.20

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.14

3.88

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.33

2.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.85

2.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.94

1.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.38

2.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.73

2.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

23.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.25

19.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.75

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.50

32.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.50

15.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

18.25

15.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

