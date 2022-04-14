U.S. natgas futures hold near 13-year high ahead of storage report

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a 13-year high on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage build last week.

That lack of price movement came despite bearish forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks, and some bullish factors, including a drop in U.S. output in recent days and soaring spot prices due to unusual cold in Alberta, Canada and unusual heat in the U.S. Mid Atlantic.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 8. That compares with an increase of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 33 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 1.397 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.8% below the five-year average of 1.700 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 were unchanged at around $6.997 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since November 2008 for a third day in a row.

That put the front-month up about 11% for the week, on track to rise for a fifth week in a row for the first time since October 2021.

The premium of futures for June over May NGK22-M22 was on track to rise to a record high for a third day in a row.

U.S. gas futures have already soared about 87% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Record demand for U.S. LNG has kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a 12th day in a row for the first time since September 2019, and boosted the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to its highest since November 2008 for a second day in a row.

One of the more surprising things about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 51% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $32 per mmBtu, fell about 10% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, output has dropped about 1.9 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 93.4 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 1 (Actual) Year ago Apr 8 Five-year average Apr 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +15 -33 +55 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,397 1,382 1,836 1,700 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.11 7.00 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.45 33.18 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.93 32.97 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 147 163 180 155 143 U.S. GFS CDDs 44 37 20 36 37 U.S. GFS TDDs 191 200 200 191 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.5 94.6 94.8 92.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 7.9 8.0 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.5 102.9 99.8 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.7 5.7 6.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.4 12.6 11.5 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.9 8.8 8.8 8.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 14.2 12.1 12.4 10.7 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 23.8 22.5 25.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.7 22.7 22.8 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 74.1 73.2 73.8 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 94.9 94.1 94.5 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Wind 17 15 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 33 32 31 31 Coal 19 19 19 18 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.68 6.59 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.22 6.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.62 7.73 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.08 5.98 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.71 6.58 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.29 6.13 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.91 6.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.36 5.72 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.06 5.68 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 72.50 65.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.50 45.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.00 95.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 92.00 92.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.00 42.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.50 52.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

