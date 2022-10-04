U.S. natgas futures hold near 12-week low on record output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a 12-week low on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected.
Ongoing power outages from Hurricane Ian at 391,000 homes and businesses in Florida after the storm hit the state on Sept. 28-29 helped reduce the amount of gas generators burned to produce electricity.
Gas demand was also reduced by outages at some liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, including Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point in Maryland for about three weeks of planned work starting Oct. 1 and Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery rose 1.2 cents, or 0.2%, to $6.482 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest level since July 12.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a third day in a row.
The premium of futures for December over November NGX22-Z22 doubled over the past couple of weeks to 35 cents per mmBtu, its highest since October 2010.
In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day gas for Tuesday at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian basin in West Texas fell to its lowest since December 2021.
Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 72% so far this year as soaring global gas prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $48 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd in October 2021.
TOP PRODUCER
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.5 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With cooler autumn-like weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.9 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, but the forecast for next week was lower.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
So far this year, most U.S. LNG has gone to countries in Europe as they wean themselves off Russian energy.
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.
Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently about 6% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 91% of capacity.
That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 9% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 30
Five-year average Sep 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+103
+114
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,073
2,977
3,271
3,370
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-8.8%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.52
6.47
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
48.15
48.69
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.87
38.73
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
100
87
46
88
106
U.S. GFS CDDs
58
56
74
67
55
U.S. GFS TDDs
158
143
120
155
161
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
100.4
100.6
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
7.7
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
108.6
108.4
101.8
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.4
5.5
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.0
10.1
10.0
5.6
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.6
6.1
5.0
6.8
U.S. Residential
5.0
5.4
6.4
4.3
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
32.7
31.0
31.0
32.2
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.7
20.9
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.7
70.5
72.2
69.3
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
91.2
88.9
89.8
87.0
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Wind
10
9
10
8
6
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
5
5
6
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
41
42
45
Coal
18
18
19
19
21
Nuclear
21
21
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.64
6.40
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.95
4.12
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.58
6.53
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.72
4.12
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.72
4.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.02
4.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.49
5.16
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.95
3.49
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.24
3.17
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
61.50
53.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
78.75
46.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
52.50
39.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
70.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
68.25
47.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
71.00
49.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
