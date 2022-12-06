U.S. natgas futures hold at five-week low on mixed weather forecasts

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a five-week low on Tuesday as forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand this week offset a milder outlook next week.
Milder weather should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage. Gas stockpiles were about 2.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
In addition to the mild weather, traders also noted demand for gas was limited by the delayed restart of Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas from mid-December to the end of year.
Some analysts, moreover, have said that even that restart timeline is unlikely.
They do not expect Freeport to return until January or February or even later because it will likely take federal pipeline safety regulators longer than Freeport thinks to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.
A couple of ships - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - however, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport.
The plant, which can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.8 cent, or 0.1%, to $5.585 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:42 a.m. EST (1442 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 27.
U.S. gas futures were up about 50% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $42 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 117.3 bcfd this week to 119.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.0 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March.
The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
During the first 11 months of 2022, roughly 67%, or 7.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 2
Five-year average Dec 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-81
-59
-49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,443
3,483
3,513
3,520
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.48
5.58
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
41.53
41.51
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.19
31.76
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
346
335
317
370
391
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
8
15
5
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
356
343
332
375
396
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
99.7
100.0
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.5
8.4
8.9
9.4
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.2
108.9
105.1
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.2
3.3
3.5
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.3
5.5
5.7
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.8
12.1
12.0
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.6
13.3
13.8
13.9
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.1
21.3
22.6
22.1
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
27.1
30.9
30.4
29.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.0
24.1
23.9
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.7
97.0
98.6
96.7
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
115.7
117.3
119.5
117.9
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Wind
12
15
9
9
15
Solar
2
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
35
39
41
38
Coal
19
19
20
18
16
Nuclear
22
21
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.15
4.92
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.00
5.29
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.95
15.33
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.70
4.45
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.36
4.60
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.24
6.46
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
19.00
17.28
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.63
3.43
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.82
5.50
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.25
53.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
58.75
47.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.00
45.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
160.00
180.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
155.50
138.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
158.75
149.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
