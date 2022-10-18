U.S. natgas futures hold at 3-month low on milder weather forecasts

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month low as forecasts for milder weather through the end of October offset forecasts for higher demand than previously expected.

Gas futures have been declining for eight weeks on record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that have allowed utilities to inject much bigger than normal amounts of gas into storage over the past month.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the continuing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (expected to arrive Oct. 18), Prism Diversity (Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22), prompting some traders to believe Freeport will return in November. Others in the market, however, believe the plant's return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

U.S. LNG exports could start to rise later this week if Cove Point returns to service as some traders expect.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 remained unchanged at $5.999 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:59 a.m. EDT (1159 GMT), the same as on Monday when the contract closed at its lowest price since July 6.

Despite recent declines, U.S. futures are still up about 61% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1.

That puts European forwards down about 8% for the day and on track for their lowest close since June 14 as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels above 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 101.0 bcfd this week to 95.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 14

Five-year average Oct 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+104

+125

+91

+73

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,335

3,231

3,448

3,525

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.4%

-6.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.99

5.99

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.61

37.48

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.92

32.25

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

157

164

130

152

168

U.S. GFS CDDs

25

29

29

38

31

U.S. GFS TDDs

182

193

159

190

199

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.7

98.5

98.9

94.2

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.7

7.8

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.4

106.2

106.7

102.3

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.1

2.2

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.7

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.6

11.2

10.6

5.6

U.S. Commercial

6.2

8.4

7.7

6.5

6.8

U.S. Residential

6.7

10.9

9.8

7.5

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

31.6

29.6

27.4

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.8

23.4

22.6

21.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.2

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.6

81.6

76.9

70.2

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

92.5

101.0

95.9

88.7

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Wind

11

11

9

10

8

Solar

3

4

4

3

3

Hydro

5

5

6

5

5

Other

4

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

41

41

41

42

Coal

19

18

18

19

19

Nuclear

21

19

21

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.08

6.10

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.56

5.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.70

7.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.25

5.02

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.77

5.30

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.80

5.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.98

5.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.25

3.71

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.03

2.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

59.00

47.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

83.00

70.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

60.00

60.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

91.00

86.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

78.50

70.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

81.75

60.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

